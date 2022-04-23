Alden Krider and Margaret “Peggy” Bacon were married in 1932 as both ended their junior year in architecture at Kansas State College — now Kansas State University. Alden worked at Varney’s Bookstore in Aggieville and on a Thursday evening at the beginning of March 1933, he collected his paycheck from Mrs. Varney and deposited it in the bank. Two days later, he found a sign on the bank door: “CLOSED”. All their money was locked inside. And thus, the Kriders started life together on the cusp of the Great Depression.
Alden, having won an Art Students’ League scholarship where he spent several months studying painting in New York City, completed his degree after returning to Kansas. He kept his diploma, but apparently, Peggy did not. She had asked for it to be issued to “Margaret Bacon,” but the administration insisted that, as her name was then “Margaret Krider,” that was the person who got the diploma.
Things looked bleak everywhere. The election of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in November 1932 brought a hope for change. But this was Republican Kansas, where many were adamantly opposed to Roosevelt’s “socialist” programs for relief.
Jobs were hard to find and Alden took part-time work with the Kansas Highway Department in Hutchinson. But this wasn’t enough to live on. The couple had to come up with another plan. Alden would have loved to have had a career as an artist, but that seemed an even less-possible way to earn a living than architecture.
One American artist was touring the country successfully, however, and making money with marionette shows. In 1933, Tony Sarg, a puppeteer, was featured at the World’s Fair Exhibition in Chicago. If Sarg could do it, Alden and Peg figured, why couldn’t they?
Quoting from a Hutchinson newspaper of that time, the Kriders “went into a huddle … and asked themselves, why not? The fact that they didn’t know the first principle of marionette composition and operation made no difference. They had learned architecture and design. … They saw nothing to hinder a marionette show of their own.”
But who would come to see a marionette show in Kansas, mired in the Depression as they were and with the dust starting to blow? Maybe it was a time that children and adults alike could use a good fairy tale where Prince Charming slew the wicked Dragon and everyone lived happily ever after!
So, their marionette company — “The Jesters”— was born.
Alden and Peggy wrote scripts, researched how to make marionettes, drummed up places to give their shows, and figured out admission prices, which ranged from 10-25 cents. Many things referenced life around them as they, family, and friends experienced these Depression years.
Alden built the marionette theater in their living room in Hutchinson, Peg sewed all the costumes, and together, they wrote scripts and made and strung all the marionettes. During these times, Peg’s father, a pharmacist with a legal degree who worked in his family’s drugstore, took on the job of booking agent and handled the contracts between The Jesters and communities and schools to schedule shows.
Once the company was operating successfully, the Kriders moved to Peggy’s family’s hometown of Holton and from there, between October 1933 and May 1935, they took “The Enchanted Prince” all over Kansas.
Alden and Peggy put on the shows, sometimes two in one day, by themselves. The reviews were overwhelmingly positive. Children and adults enjoyed the cavorting dog, the wise old sage and the sword play between the Prince and the Evil Sorcerer — and they were enthralled with the fire-breathing dragon. They received complimentary letters from Lindsborg artist Birger Sandzén, who called them “fine Kansas artists,” as well as John Steuart Curry, who had been one of Alden’s instructors in New York.
When they played in Manhattan, the Sunday, Nov. 25, 1934, Manhattan Morning Chronicle carried the following article on the front page:
PUPPET SHOW HERE MONDAY
Krider’s Marionettes to Perform Twice at High School
The American Association of University Women will bring “The Enchanted Prince” and his Puppet Jester marionettes to the high school auditorium Monday afternoon at 4:15 and again in the evening at 7 o’clock. The fact that dragons and fairies are included in the show does not make it an affair exclusively for children. Critics have ranked such displays among the arts and the one to come to Manhattan is one of the best. Alden Krider, graduate of the college, has spent several years in the perfection of his art in both this country and abroad. He has presented his show in art centers in many of the larger cities, including the William Rockhill Nelson gallery of art in Kansas City.
The puppet fairy story has a cast of 12 dolls which walk and talk and bow and run in the manner of human heroes and villains. The dolls, made by Mr. and Mrs. Krider, are about two feet high and have papier mache heads moulded from clay. They are painted to give character expression. The final part of their construction is the stringing which is done very carefully so that the dolls will operate with the utmost smoothness and precision.
After receiving his degree in architecture at the college, Krider attended the Art Students league in New York where he became acquainted with Miss Helen Skinner of the Meredith Skinner puppets. Miss Skinner encouraged him in his work in puppetry. He organized his Jesters soon afterward.
Alden and Peggy produced a second show, “Star of the Orient,” and had plans for several more when, in the fall of 1935, they both found real salaried work — although not yet as architects.
A clipping from the Holton Recorder on Oct. 3, 1935, carried this headline: “Young Holton Couple Continue Their Entertainment at WPA Camp Wood With Puppets.” This was the beginning of their work for FDR’s National Youth Administration. In addition to making marionette plays, Peggy taught book binding and showed the girls how to make tennis nets for Works Progress Administration projects, and Alden and the boys at one camp built a working iron lung.
In 1936, the Kansas NYA administrator asked Alden to paint a mural for its booth at the Kansas State Fair. This painting now belongs to the National Archives and it hangs in the Wallace Education Center at the Franklin Roosevelt Presidential Library.
In 1937, Alden was hired to serve as director of occupational therapy at the Menninger Children’s Clinic in Topeka and in 1938, the clinic offered the Kriders the opportunity to develop their own research tour to Europe to study the latest developments using arts and crafts in children’s therapy.
When the U.S. entered World War II, Alden was called to work at the North American Aviation plant in Kansas City. These experiences all provided chapters on Alden’s way to eventually becoming a practicing architect for a firm in Kansas City when the war was over. He then became a professor of architecture at K-State from 1949 until he retired in 1977.
At K-State, he was known for his History of Architecture classes where, before computers and the ease of digital images, he used more than one slide projector at a time to give a three-dimensional feeling to his slides. In addition to his architecture work, he developed several Art in Situation workshops at the university, as well as developing courses in Mosaics. His and his classes’ mosaics are featured on several K-State buildings, the most well-known being in Ward Hall.
Janet Duncan is the daughter of Alden Krider and Peggy Bacon. She is a member of the Riley County Historical Society board. This article is one in a series of occasional articles about the history of people and places in Riley County.