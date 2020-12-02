Cookie Carousel will serve up holiday treats again this year, but St. Thomas More Catholic Church has changed the format for the pandemic era.
The 30th annual Cookie Carousel will be a drive-up event, and the cookies also will be free this year.
The event will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until cookies run out. Volunteers will distribute a box of cookies to each car free of charge in the church parking lot. Those interested should enter the lot from the east side. Volunteers will be there to direct traffic.
Cookie Carousel is usually a fundraiser and has raised almost $80,000 for local organizations over the years.