After a one-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade once again filled Aggieville with green on Saturday.
The parade was one of the earliest major local events to be canceled in 2020, but as the world starts to return to normal, these annual events are returning, too.
“People are looking forward to doing things as they’re used to doing them,” said Dennis Cook, executive director of the Aggieville Business Association.
The parade kicked off at 1 p.m., following the St. Patrick’s Day road races that morning. It included local figures like former K-State head football coach Bill Snyder, Kansas Rep. Sydney Carlin and Kansas Sen. Tom Hawk, as well as area businesses like Moe’s Original BBQ from St. George, which handed out small cups of barbecue, and organizations like Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.
Cook said they had around 46 entries, which he said made it one of the largest in recent years. He attributed this to people’s excitement about these types of community events coming back.
“There’s more excitement and more reason to want to get out,” he said.
When the organizers got permission from the Riley County Health Department to hold the event, more restrictions were still in place, but Cook said they still wanted to take precautions. The county is still under a mask mandate, and Cook said they worked with more than 30 volunteers from K-State football to help guide people to less crowded areas and ask people to spread out. For comparison sake, Cook said there’s usually three or four volunteers who served in that capacity.
While the main stretch of the parade goes down two blocks of Moro Street in Aggieville, the full route is seven blocks long, and Cook said they encouraged people to watch from the entire route to allow for more physical distancing.
Michelle Sink, area director of Big Brothers Big Sisters, participated in the organization’s parade entry and said it was exciting for the community to come back together.
“It’s great to see the kids out and being able to have a good time,” Sink said. “I think we all need a little of this after the last year.”
Between the pandemic and rain on Saturday, the crowds were thinner than some in the past, but Sink said it didn’t detract from the day.
“It’s so important for the community that you can reconnect, and that we can celebrate,” she said.