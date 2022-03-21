People watch a procession of cars at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Aggieville on Saturday afternoon. Hundreds lined Moro Street to watch classic cars, floats and groups in green garb proceed from City Park through Aggieville and back to the park. At top, a classic car sports shamrock decorations.
A boy Scout troop walks with flags in the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Aggieville on Saturday afternoon. Hundreds lined Moro Street to watch classic cars, floats and groups in green garb walk a short loop from City Park and back.
Antony and William Lamipeti, 5, wait to collect candy in plastic hats at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Aggieville on Saturday afternoon. Hundreds lined Moro Street to watch classic cars, floats and groups in green garb walk a short loop from City Park and back.
Children scoop up candy at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Aggieville on Saturday afternoon. Hundreds lined Moro Street to watch classic cars, floats and groups in green garb walk a short loop from City Park and back.
Jack Srene, 3, watches the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Aggieville on Saturday afternoon. Hundreds lined Moro Street to watch classic cars, floats and groups in green garb walk a short loop from City Park and back.
A woman's hand is reflected in a car as she waves during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Aggieville on Saturday afternoon. Hundreds lined Moro Street to watch classic cars, floats and groups in green garb walk a short loop from City Park and back.
People march in the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Aggieville on Saturday afternoon. Hundreds lined Moro Street to watch classic cars, floats and groups in green garb walk a short loop from City Park and back.
A child waves from the window of a school bus in the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Aggieville on Saturday afternoon. Hundreds lined Moro Street to watch classic cars, floats and groups in green garb walk a short loop from City Park and back.
Participants ride atop an old fire engine in the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Aggieville on Saturday afternoon. Hundreds lined Moro Street to watch classic cars, floats and groups in green garb walk a short loop from City Park and back.
Plants aren’t the only thing bringing green back to the world during spring.
On a sunny Saturday in Aggieville, Manhattan celebrated the 44th-annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Road Race. Participant Jo Hardy said the parade ends up being a great way to mark the end of winter and kick off spring.
“What a gorgeous day,” Hardy said. “People can’t wait to get out.”
Crowds lined Moro Street three or four people deep to watch the festivities. People representing local businesses and community organizations marched down the street and handed out candy, and elected officials including state Sen. Tom Hawk, Rep. Sydney Carlin and City Commissioner Wynn Butler rode in the parade as well.
Hardy came from Wichita to walk in the parade with a group of tailgating friends behind their Wildcat-themed bus. She said she has participated in the event before, and the group likes to get together before it begins and eat corned beef and cabbage, Irish soda bread, green treats and other themed food.
Rob Sanders entered his decorated van last minute on a whim, and drove it as his son James, 9, rode in the back. The two and some friends decorated a white Astro van with paint and stickers with a “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” theme.
Sanders is a bartender at Auntie Mae’s and usually works on St. Patrick’s Day, he said, but that he’s always been a fan of the day. He’s also traveled to Ireland in the past. He said the parade is a good way to bring the whole community together rather than only going to the bar for a Guinness.
“It’s a good way to get the kids involved,” Sanders said. “It can tend to skew as an adult holiday.”
Hardy said her favorite parts of the parade are seeing the people who have come out and handing out candy to the kids.