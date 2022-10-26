St. Marys may look into the option of a city-owned library instead of being part of the Pottawatomie-Wabaunsee Regional Library system.
The library issue first surfaced at the Aug. 16 city commission meeting when Commissioner Matthew Childs requested adding a ‘morals clause’ to the building lease the city has with the PWRL.
Childs said the proposed language was to protect the community, especially children, from what he considers problematic material, including those dealing with transgender themes, drag queen story hours, and critical race theory.
The commission reexamined the issue at its Oct. 18 meeting.
“At this point, I remain concerned,” Childs said. “I have spoken with the director of the library, and I am no less concerned after having spoken with her. But, I am convinced this is not the way to do it. It was never the goal to get rid of the library.”
Childs said he is not opposed to signing the lease and keeping the library in town. However, he advised parents to be aware because “controversial” literature is already in circulation there, and the library is not going to remove it, despite the complaints of some parents.
One children’s book in particular officials said residents have complained about is “Melissa” — previously published as “George” — by Alex Gino. The book is about a transgender girl.
Commissioner Francis Awerkamp brought up the possibility of having the city run its own library, so there is local control instead of regional.
“I think there are cities that run and operate their own libraries all across the country and if the concern is that we have material in our public library that shouldn’t be there, I think it’s worth considering having the city run its own library,” Awerkamp said.
“In this situation,” he continued, “it almost sounds as if we are giving up local control to national organizations, which I would say I’m opposed to with their philosophies and ideologies, to people outside of St Marys that don’t really care to listen, don’t care to remove a single book out of the library, basically ignoring the community. Why should we subject ourselves to these people who clearly have a different approach to what a public library should be?”
Mayor Richard Binsfield said a city-run library is certainly something to look into, though he is not sure how soon it can be arranged.
“Obviously, if this is a regional library, the books belong to them,” Binsfield said. “We basically have to fund the library, with the books and everything with it.”
City manager Maurice Cordell also said he could look into the option of a city-run library. He said a dedicated property tax can help fund libraries. The commission planned to examine the issue further in the next meeting.
The PWRL has eight locations in Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee counties — Alma, Alta Vista, Eskridge, Harveyville, Olsburg, Onaga, St. Marys and Westmoreland. The St. Marys branch serves as the headquarters.