A St. George man was killed and a Manhattan woman and her infant child suffered non-life threatening injuries after a rollover crash in Jackson County Wednesday.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of an injury crash near Soldier, just south of 254th Road on Kansas Highway 62, at 2:18 a.m.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a 2004 Nissan Maxima had rolled over in a rocky ravine on the east side of the highway. An investigation showed the vehicle had been traveling south but lost control turning along the curved road.
Sheriff Tim Morse said the driver, Clifford Walsh, 30, of St. George, was trapped inside the vehicle, and officials declared him dead on scene. The passenger, Emma Johnston, 17, of Manhattan, freed herself and her baby to make it to a nearby residence and call for help.
Jackson County EMS took Johnston and her child to Stormont Vail Hospital for treatment of their injuries.
The Soldier Fire Department, Holton Fire Department and Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Fire Department also assisted with the incident.