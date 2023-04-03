A St. George Elementary School educator is a finalist for the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year.
Erin Pittenger, who teaches at the school in the USD 323 Rock Creek district, received her finalist honor Saturday during a Kansas Teacher of the Year awards banquet in Salina on Saturday.
Pittenger and Gretchen Elliott, an art teacher at Smoky Valley High School, were the two finalists for Region 1, which covers the first U.S. congressional district.
This award, which is a Kansas State Department of Education program, recognizes excellent teaching in the elementary and secondary classrooms of the state.
Teacher of the Year finalists will each receive a $2,000 cash award from Security Benefit, the major corporate partner for the program. Additionally, they are each now eligible to be named Kansas Teacher of the Year, which will be announced during a ceremony Sept. 23 in Wichita.
In addition to Pittenger and Elliott, Kelly Estes, a special education teacher at Wamego High School in USD 320 Wamego, was among the six semifinalists. The other semifinalists were Lindsey Graham, a first-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School, Clay Center USD 379; Chantay Hill, a third-grade teacher at Heusner Elementary School, Salina USD 305; and Karl Stover, an agriculture teacher at Ellsworth High School, Ellsworth USD 327.
Each of the semifinalists will receive a red marble apple with a wooden base, compliments of The Master Teacher in Manhattan.
This year, the state education department received 124 nominees from school districts.
The person selected as the Kansas Teacher of the Year is eligible for national distinction as National Teacher of the Year.