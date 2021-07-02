One of the candidates for Manhattan-Ogden school board withdrew his name from the election.
Bill Spiegel said Wednesday that he was dropping out of the race due to a potential conflict of interest between the district and his wife’s employer Varney and Associates.
In a statement, Spiegel said he believed the situation “had been vetted” but because of new information that came to light recently, which he did not elaborate on, he decided to withdraw.
Spiegel told The Mercury he did not wish to speak more about the potential conflict of interest. He said that information “is between me and my spouse.”
Spiegel said he was disappointed to have to withdraw.
“In this election, a moderate voice is important — to me that’s what I would’ve brought to table,” Spiegel said.
Spiegel, a farmer and agricultural magazine editor, registered ahead of the June 1 deadline, so his name will still appear on the primary election ballot Aug. 3.
The nine remaining candidates for three open school board seats are incumbent board member Karla Hagemeister; Betty Mattingly-Ebert, owner of Paradoxx Design in Manhattan; Teresa Parks, local activist and career transition readiness specialist for Flint Hills Job Corps in Manhattan; Jennifer Chua, a local volunteer; Kevin Harms, Chief Warrant Officer 3 and Apache helicopter pilot at Fort Riley; Carl Treece, a retired science teacher and Army medical service officer; Christine Weixelman, a registered nurse; Steven Ruzzin, a data engineer; and Jayme Morris-Hardeman, executive director of Thrive! Flint Hills and former Manhattan city commissioner.
A primary election will take place to whittle the field down to six for the general election Nov. 2.
Ten was the minimum number of candidates required for a primary election.
Elections for the school district are non-partisan.