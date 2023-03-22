Having access to start-up funds would help grow local businesses and attract new entrepreneurs to Manhattan, should the city choose to contribute funding said Spark executive director Sarah Siders.
“We see this as being catalytic in changing the culture so that people feel supported as they’re starting a new business here,” Siders said.
Board members from Spark, a nonprofit that supports entrepreneurs, presented to the Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday regarding a proposed loan fund for entrepreneurs in the community. The organization plans to request $250,000 per year from the city government for three years for a total of $750,000. K-State Innovation Partners has approved contributing $375,000 to the fund if other partners also contribute. The city commission will vote at a future meeting.
The Elevate Fund would be a revolving loan program, in which money repaid goes back into the fund for new loans. Entrepreneurs will be able to apply for loans between $2,000 and $15,000. Repayment will be from 12 to 36 month terms at a 4% interest rate.
Spark will collect data on metrics like jobs created and increase in sales and submit a written report to the city on a monthly basis with biannual reports to the city commission.
The fund also would set aside at least 20% for Black and minority business owners. Sheila Ellis-Glasper, president of Black Entrepreneurs of the Flint Hills, said Black-owned businesses are twice as likely to be denied a loan and minorities get higher interest rates. Ellis-Glasper said this would allow local small businesses to do things like expand their shipping radius, expand their inventory, offer new services or rent a physical space.
“With this funding, we will have a great start in investing in equity and the opportunity to retain our region’s entrepreneurs,” Ellis-Glasper said.