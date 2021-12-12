Riley County police are investigating a shooting at an Aggieville bar that put two people, including a K-State football player, in the hospital.
Multiple sources told The Mercury that someone shot Reed Godinet, 24, a defensive end on the K-State football team, early Sunday morning inside Tate’s, 1109 Moro St.
Emergency officials flew Godinet to Stormont Vail in Topeka for treatment after initially taking him to Ascension Via Christi Hospital. As of Monday afternoon, Stormont Vail told The Mercury he wasn’t in the hospital.
Police responded to a report of gunshots shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday at Tate’s, 1109 Moro St. Officers found Godinet suffering from a gunshot wound and another 24-year-old man suffering from a concussion.
RCPD spokesman Aaron Wintermote said responders also took the man suffering from a concussion to Ascension Via Christi Hospital.
Kansas State University on Sunday confirmed a student was shot, although the university didn’t identify Godinet by name.
“While the university will not comment on an ongoing investigation, we are deeply concerned for the injured student and our K-State community,” the university said in a written statement. “Students who may have been impacted by this incident have supportive resources available to them by the university. Counseling and Psychological Services can be reached at 785-532-6927 to provide emotional support. Office of Student Life can be reached at 785-532-6432 or via email at stulife@ksu.edu.”
Godinet joined the program prior to the 2019 season. He began his college career at the College of San Mateo (Calif.), where he played in three games and tallied three tackles during a season in which the team went 8-3 and earned a spot in the NorCal Regional Playoffs.
After becoming a Wildcat, he did not appear in any games in 2019. He played in one contest last season — the Sunflower Showdown versus Kansas — but did not record any statistics. Godinet has yet to participate in a game this fall.
He isn’t the Godinet family’s only connection to K-State.
His father, Randall, was a football letterman from 1984 to 1986, while his older brother, Taylor, played for the Wildcats from 2011 to 2014. Taylor now is K-State’s assistant director of recruiting. Reed is the nephew of the late Junior Seau, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Godinet received his bachelor’s degree in communication studies during K-State commencement this past weekend.
After the shooting, Riley County police asked people to avoid the Aggieville and briefly asked people in Aggieville to find shelter while officers gained more information. An hour later at 2:50 a.m., police said people who took shelter could leave.
Police are asking anyone with information, pictures or videos from the incident to contact Detective Janelle Compagnone at 785-537-2112 ext. 2301 or jcompagnone@rileycountypolice.org.