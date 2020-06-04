Fort Riley soldiers this week were among the troops activated to be on standby in Minnesota during protests following the death of George Floyd by police.
National media outlets including CNN and NPR reported that defense officials on Monday confirmed that military police units at three bases — Fort Riley, Fort Bragg in North Carolina and Fort Drum in New York — had received “prepare-to-deploy” orders.
They were to be ready to go on four hours’ notice if Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz requested federal assistance, though he has not done that yet.
Walz activated Minnesota National Guard units this week after protests turned violent and destructive in cities across the nation.
1st Infantry Division public affairs officials did not immediately respond to calls for comment. Fort Riley is home to the 97th Military Police Battalion.
Protests against police violence and racial injustice have taken place in many U.S. cities, including Manhattan, over the last week following Floyd’s death May 25 in Minneapolis. Floyd died in police custody after an officer knelt on his neck for almost 9 minutes.
President Donald Trump has advocated the use of active-duty military force against U.S. citizens at protests. Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Mark Esper has said the use of such force in unnecessary at this point. Esper’s predecessor, Jim Mattis, also spoke out against Trump, saying he was dividing the country.