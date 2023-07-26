N Colorado Colorado Football

Colorado mascot Ralphie V, center, is guided by handlers during the ceremonial run to lead players on to the field before a game against Northern Colorado on Sept. 16, 2017, in Boulder, Colo.

 Associated Press

Colorado is expected to vote on a move back to the Big 12 Conference this week.

The Colorado Board of Trustees was planning on meeting this week to approve a deal that would allow the Boulder-based university to rejoin the conference, sources told The Mercury on Wednesday.