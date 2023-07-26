breaking featured Sources: Colorado expected to decide on move to Big 12 Tim Everson teverson@themercury.com Jul 26, 2023 Jul 26, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Colorado mascot Ralphie V, center, is guided by handlers during the ceremonial run to lead players on to the field before a game against Northern Colorado on Sept. 16, 2017, in Boulder, Colo. Associated Press Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Colorado is expected to vote on a move back to the Big 12 Conference this week.The Colorado Board of Trustees was planning on meeting this week to approve a deal that would allow the Boulder-based university to rejoin the conference, sources told The Mercury on Wednesday.There has been speculation that Colorado had grown impatient at the Pac-12’s inability to sign a new TV contract, which led their eyes to wander back east.Colorado was a founding Big 12 member and was in the Big 8 conference prior since 1947.The Buffaloes left for the Pac-12 in 2010.It was not evident when this change might take place, but the addition of Colorado would create a 13-team league. That means the league might want to add one or three members for scheduling reasons.Because the Pac-12’s current TV deal expires in 2024, it appears at least possible Colorado could join as early as the 2024-25 school year without paying a penalty. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section This One Integral Road-Trip Task Could Save Your Life +3 How do twinkling stars sound in space? Feinstein corrected, told to 'just say aye' at Senate hearing Latest News PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Riley County Fair, live music, comedy and more Prince Harry loses part of lawsuit but will get his day in court against The Sun publisher Musicians deal with stingy streamers and AI threats, too. So why aren't they on strike? Sources: Colorado expected to decide on move to Big 12 Federal Reserve raises its key rate for 11th time by a quarter-point in its drive to slow inflation 18-year-old Manhattan man charged with multiple sex crimes involving a minor California man charged in 2020 Aggieville shooting cancels trial, enters plea agreement COP'S BEST FRIEND | RCPD adopts Moses, department’s 1st patrol dog to have ‘apprehending ability’ Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJerome Tang talks his faith, his past and a bright future for K-State basketball on The 700 ClubOpen house at Tracz Family Band Hall postponed for later dateJunction City woman arrested for distribution in the wake of many incidents this past monthMAC hires Kuhlman as new directorManhattan woman taken to Via Christi following a Saturday injury crash18-year-old Manhattan man charged with multiple sex crimes involving a minorFurniture Amnesty Day fast approachingUSD 383 OKs mill rate with 14% property tax increase for average homeownerSources: Colorado expected to decide on move to Big 12OUR NEIGHBORS | Button Renz continues spreading community value after 45 years of service Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Reader's Choice Jun 30, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.