Healthcare organization Sound Physicians on Nov. 17 will start handling emergency room services at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
Sound Physicians, based in Tacoma, Washington, will provide staff members and additional resources for the emergency room.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital president Bob Copple said this change made sense because of the organization’s already established connection with Sound Physicians; the company provides direction to the Ascension hospital in Pittsburg, Copple said.
“In reviewing our options, we believe our ER will be better positioned to establish and achieve measurable quality and patient satisfaction goals,” Copple said.
Sound Physicians is taking over the role currently held by Stormont Vail, the contracted entity for the emergency room at the hospital in Manhattan.
Sound Physicians will staff the emergency room department based on the number of people coming to the hospital for emergency care, Copple said, which is how the emergency room currently operates.
“They are recruiting internally as well as externally to fill the positions and will have the staff they need in place by mid-November,” he said. “Should volumes grow, Sound is well positioned to recruit additional emergency specialists to our area.”
With this change, Copple said patients may see new faces in the emergency room.
“But that’s not unusual in an ER, where for most patients, the care typically is infrequent and episodic in nature,” Copple said. “For most patients, changes, if they notice any at all, will be positive as we work with the Sound team to establish quality standards and patient satisfaction goals.”
In addition to the staffing, Copple said Sound Physicians offers a variety of resources to the hospitals it partners with.
“As a national group, Sound Physicians can offer its providers and the communities they serve a wealth of resources that a local or small regional group cannot,” Copple said.