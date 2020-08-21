Reports of COVID-19 outbreaks following rush activities at universities across the country prompted K-State’s Panhellenic Council to go virtual for all their events, including sorority recruitment, which lasts through next Friday.
“We did this because we were looking at trends nationwide and we saw other campuses kind of struggle with outbreaks after their sorority recruitment,” said Olivia Lee, director of external recruitment on Panhellenic Council. “We decided for the safety of our active members and the safety of our potential members to move things completely virtual.”
Despite going virtual and being in the midst of a pandemic, registration is strong, and as good, if not better than expected, she said.
“I think that’s pretty indicative of our pushes on social media recently,” she said. “We’ve done a lot of PR pushes — a lot of different things to get more people to know about Greek life at Kansas State, and to specifically know about sorority life at K-State.”
Brooke Montgomery, Panhellenic Council president, said she thinks part of the strong response has been related to their COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
“We have younger women coming into college going through our process, and I think their parents have been happy to see the preventative measures that we are trying to do here throughout the whole process with our masks, social distancing, plans to clean everything,” Montgomery said. “I think we’ve really covered all of our bases on our side, which has helped our people feel comfortable.”
Sorority rush involves women who are already on campus and vying for positions in houses for the following school year. Fraternity rush by contrast involves high school seniors and they live in the house as freshmen.
Kelly Easton of Olathe is one mother who said she does appreciate the way the sororities are handling rush this year because of the experience her daughter will have.
“She is just excited to be up at school and to be part of the whole thing and going through rushing any way it has to happen,” she said. “She is super looking forward to being part of it and hoping things get back to normal.”
If it means wearing a mask, and doing virtual — so be it, she said. At least they are still getting involved.
Montgomery said they have worked closely with campus officials and each chapter facility to put plans in place to deal with potential positive cases, including what the quarantine process would look like. She asked that positive cases be reported to the Fraternity and Sorority Life office.
In addition to following routine mask and physical distancing protocols, she said houses are encouraged to keep track of women who come in contact with each other for contact purposes, if needed.
“From our side, we’re asking for them to keep us in the loop,” Montgomery said. “From their side, we’re asking to up those cleaning measures, and obviously, social distancing and masking. With all of those things, we’re very hopeful that we don’t have an outbreak … but obviously it’s tough in these college living situation.”
With all the protocols in place and if everyone works together, she said hopefully they can help keep Riley County healthy.
From what Lee has seen, she said everyone seems to be on board with following the new requirements. It’s different, but there is a lot of positivity throughout the chapters.
“We see the changes but I think a lot of our members are just really excited to be back together,” Lee said.
When students left campus for Spring Break, they hadn’t anticipated not coming back until August.
“It definitely threw up all for a loop,” Lee said. “I think all of our members have taken things in stride and are just glad to be here.”
If it means making adjustments — the sororities are ready to do that and have started finding alternate ways to interact.
“Each chapter is kind of doing their own thing,” Lee said. “I think that that’s really commendable in that they’re all still trying to show the best of themselves. Even though these times are so different.”
One chapter she thought came up with a unique project is Alpha Chi Omega, which developed an interactive whiteboard in Zoom. The theme, Lee said, is Real Strong Women. Participants can go online and write about a woman they look to and say why they believe that person fits the profile of a strong woman.
Being able to adjust to the changing environment is necessary if they plan on maintaining a sense of normalcy in an otherwise abnormal year, Montgomery said.
“We’re really excited for our opportunity, although it is virtual,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of great feedback from whether that’s parents or our members coming in and going through the process. Obviously COVID has thrown a wrench in every plan worldwide at this point. But we’re really happy that these women are being flexible and excited about the opportunity. So, we are ready to roll this weekend.”