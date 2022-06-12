A number of buildings were damaged, trees uprooted, and power lines down after a thunderstorm ripped through the Manhattan area Saturday night.
Tornado warnings went off in Manhattan around 7:30 and 8 p.m.
The storm brought damaging straight-line winds and heavy rain. Officials are still trying to determine how many tornadoes formed in the area; one was confirmed to have touched down in Marysville.
Two unoccupied sorority houses near the K-State campus had severe damage as a result of the storm. The wind ripped the roof off of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority house, 1517 McCain Lane. Chi Omega, 1516 McCain Lane, also had significant damage. Three other single-family homes nearby also were damaged.
Wind gusts reached up to 80 miles per hour as a supercell moved south from Marshall County to Lyon and Chase counties between about 5 and 10 p.m., according to meteorologists.
Riley County Police spokesman Aaron Wintermote said appraisers met Sunday morning for a briefing to make a plan to assess the damage of the storm.
The storm also caused more than 25,000 power outages, mostly in the Manhattan and Marysville area, according to Energy. By early Sunday morning, the company reported nearly 80% of customers had power back.
Power was still out at Manhattan Regional Airport terminal on Sunday morning.
"Flights are still operating but please check with the airline for any delays or cancellations," airport officials said on Twitter. However, the morning flight from Dallas scheduled to arrive at 10:44 a.m. was marked as delayed at noon.
The storm produced a tornado that touched down in Marysville Saturday, ripping roofs and exterior walls off of buildings.
The storm also affected the Symphony in the Flint Hills — the annual concert that brought 5,000 attendees to a remote site in Bazaar in Chase County. Concert-goers waited out the storm in their cars before ultimately having to leave the site.
"During this evening’s sunset concert, our on-site meteorologist determined the threat of severe weather in the area would exceed the threshold of safety for our guests," symphony organizers wrote on social media. "At that time, we made the decision to clear the site and get people to their cars as safely and efficiently as possible. We appreciate everyone’s patience, cooperation and understanding."
The Riley County Transfer Station at 1881 Henton Road opened at 10 a.m. Sunday so people can dispose of storm debris. The station will accept tree limbs, brush, and other plant debris only.
The Riley County Police Department said city crews would be working Saturday to remove tree limbs and debris from roadways. They said if people need help disposing of tree limbs on private property, they should contact tree service and landscape companies. The cleanup effort likely will continue through the week.
Northview, CiCo, and City water parks were closed Saturday.
"After the storms last night, several of our facilities lost power, and have some storm damage," officials said in a statement. "The Aquatics Crew will spend the day ensuring they are safe and clean to open tomorrow (Monday) for all programming."
Sunset Zoo also was closed Sunday following the storm.