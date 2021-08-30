Some members of the K-State family found new “sisters” this weekend.
K-State’s sororities went through their annual recruitment events last week, with in-person meetings between chapters and their potential new members leading to 14 sororities accepting their newest members Sunday.
Nicole Gerber, a senior member of Sigma Kappa who helped greet people outside Alpha Delta Pi, said the new students finding a group fits with one of K-State’s biggest messages: Family.
“K-State is already such a family-oriented place,” Gerber said. “They can find their home away from home.”
Nearly 500 young women explored their options during house tours on Saturday prior to final selections. Outside Alpha Delta Pi late Saturday morning, recruits learned chants and were paired with current members to learn more about the chapter.
The meetings were the sorority’s first in-person recruiting events since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Recruitment for fraternity chapters at K-State is an informal, year-round process.
Sorority recruitment typically take place prior to the beginning of classes but were moved to not conflict with some of K-State’s orientation events. Some earlier events were virtual to avoid conflict as well as to minimize risk during the ongoing pandemic.
“It’s a good safeguard to make sure we’re prioritizing the health of our community,” said Alexandria Wilson, director of recruitment for the K-State Panhellenic Council.
During the virtual portion, each chapter and each member could make a video to introduce themselves. Wilson said some people enjoyed the freedom and flexibility this allowed, but the in-person introductions on Saturday gave them a chance to really get to know each other.
“You’re able to show the person you genuinely are, not curated figures on video,” Wilson said.
Marissa Plath, a junior member of Sigma Kappa, said the new members will likely spend a lot of time at these places and with these people for the next four years, so it is important to get a clear sense of what each house is like.
“Sitting in the actual house, you can feel how comfortable you are,” Plath said.
Wilson said ideally the chapters will return to all in-person recruitment eventually because conveying a full picture is difficult over video.
“It’s great to prioritize in-person because you’re able to make genuine connections and feel like you have more understanding of what each chapter is about,” she said. “On video, you’re creating the person you think they’re looking for.”
Gerber said each woman is looking for a place that will introduce them to people with similar beliefs and a place to belong at K-State.
“They’re looking for what they value and what they want to get out of the next four years of college,” she said.