Olathe East High shooting suspect Jaylon Elmore brought a gun on school property “regularly” before the events on March 4 transpired, according to student witnesses, whose reports are included in court documents.
Elmore is charged in Johnson County District Court with attempted capital murder for shooting a school resource officer.
The affidavit, released Wednesday, outlines the basis for the charge. The document says a student, whose name the court redacted, reported to school counselor Ann Book that they’d heard discussion on the bus that morning about a student named Jay, Jaylon or Jayvion who had been bringing a gun to school “regularly.” Book’s account says the reporting student said the individual in question had “pulled the gun out at school before,” and the students on the bus had seen it.
According to the affidavit, multiple students said they knew or believed Elmore was in possession of a firearm on school property. In the document, no school employees or administrators reported knowing the alleged shooter had brought a gun on school property before.
Book shared the information with principal Kerry Lane. From there, Kaleb Stoppel and Leslie Simons, two assistant principals, began calling students to the office who met the description the unnamed tipster provided, Simons’ account says. They also questioned other students after they identified the students as the likely people on the bus talking about the gun and identified Elmore as the student rumored to be in possession of a weapon. One student said Elmore had “pulled the gun on him before.”
Also, a text received on Elmore’s phone after the shooting from an unnamed sender said, “I told you not to even have that gun on you,” in all caps.
Additionally, the affidavit raises questions about who shot whom and when. Elmore has, at this time, only been charged in connection to his alleged shooting of Officer Clark.
The affidavit says Stoppel and Simons escorted Elmore to the office, where Stoppel questioned Elmore and “advised Elmore they were going to search his backpack,” which he refused. Stoppel sent a text to school resource officer Erik Clark, who arrived soon after.
“Elmore then reached into the bag and pulled out a green camo-colored handgun,” the affidavit says of Simons’ account to law enforcement officers. “He pointed it at SRO Clark and began to fire rounds at SRO Clark.”
The document says Clark returned fire, and “Stoppel and Elmore fell to the floor.” Simons, who was present, was not shot or injured in the incident. Stoppel’s report to investigators said he’d “tried to grab the gun from Elmore, and they both ended up on the floor.” However, “Stoppel was not aware what SRO Clark had done after Elmore began shooting.” The affidavit does not say how many shots Clark fired, but Clark told investigators he fired “in order to defend himself.”
Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe told the Kansas City Star that analysis of the bullets pulled from each injured individual to determine whose weapon they were fired from was ongoing.
The Olathe Reporter, like The Mercury, is a Seaton Publications company.