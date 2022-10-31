Riley County residents recently may have received a text message from a group called Voting Futures with false voter information.
The message contains what it alleges is the correct polling location for a voter with a photo of the building, but the address is wrong.
County clerk Rich Vargo said Monday he has not gotten reports about the text message, but he anticipated the county would get calls.
Four employees at The Mercury have received the text with incorrect polling locations wrong.
A social media search showed others across the state also received texts from Voting Futures, and news outlets in Oregon and Chicago also reported residents receiving similar texts from the same group with wrong information.
On the Voting Futures Trust Facebook page, there are multiple comments from people saying they also received texts with wrong polling location information from the organization.
Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab released a written statement Monday afternoon warning voters about “election misinformation” from the out-of-state organization.
“Voters should be on high alert for these messages,” Schwab said. “The Secretary of State’s office does not use third parties to contact voters or share election information on our behalf.”
Voting Futures has said its a nonprofit in some replies, but it isn’t in the IRS database for tax-exempt organization.
Vargo told The Mercury that residents should visit the Riley County website at rileycountyks.gov for voting information, polling location and sample ballots. He said residents also could call 785-587-6300 if they have questions.