Hundreds of kids from across Kansas will descend on Rock Springs Ranch, the state’s main 4-H camp, in the coming weeks, but many parents say they are boycotting because of the camp’s policy on gender.
The parents say they weren’t told about a policy that assigns campers and counselors to cabins based on their gender identity rather than biological sex.
K-State Research and Extension oversees Kansas 4-H and the 76-year-old camp south of Junction City, which takes campers ages 8-17. K-State officials on Friday said the policy is not new but does allow campers and counselors to self-identify as either female or male.
“Housing is assigned based on gender selected at the time of registration,” said Kansas 4-H Foundation president and CEO Jake Worcester in an email to The Mercury. “This has always been the process of assigning housing at Kansas 4-H camps.”
In more than a hundred Facebook comments on the subject, parents called the policy “unacceptable,” “crazy,” “disgusting” and “ridiculous.” Many seemed most concerned that a counselor (by definition a young adult) could be staying with campers of a different biological sex.
K-State spokeswoman Michelle Geering said the camp uses “two-deep” supervision, meaning at least two counselors, usually ages 18-25, sleep in cabins with campers.
Dena Sorensen of Denmark, Kansas, said in the Facebook post she’s trying to decide whether to let her kids go to camp this year.
“What about the rights of my 9- and 10-year-old daughters who are uncomfortable at the thought of being forced to share a sleeping space and bathroom with boys and/or grown men?” she wrote. “Do their feelings not matter?”
She said she was listening to a podcast, and the speaker mentioned that in her state, campers were going to be housed opposite-gender kids at her 4-H camp, so Sorensen wondered what Rock Springs’ policy would be.
“They were polite, but they weren’t real forward,” she said in a phone call Friday. “I was surprised. I think parents should know. No matter what you think of the policy, when you’re trusting someone with your children for four days, you really need to know what’s going on.”
Sorensen said it’s the room policy she disagreed with.
“We aren’t asking you to discriminate against anyone,” she wrote. “We aren’t asking you not to let trans kids or counselors attend camp. We are telling you that your housing policy is unacceptable.”
“There is a difference between allowing everyone to participate in supervised activities, and allowing kids of the opposite ‘birth gender’ to sleep in the same cabins and use the same restroom,” Clayton Hardaway said.
Some people supported the policy.
“Thank you for welcoming ALL youth!” said Erin Fox of Manhattan.
A few people called those opposing the policy transphobic.
Kansas 4-H on Tuesday posted a statement with a link to K-State’s notice of nondiscrimination policy.
“The Kansas 4-H Youth Development Program and Rock Springs Ranch, like Kansas State University, is committed to being inclusive and welcoming of all forms of diversity,” the statement read. “This also includes prohibiting discrimination against or harassment of any person in any of its programs or activities based on sex, gender identity, gender expression, and sexual orientation.”
Some commenters said Rock Springs staff should have been more transparent about the policy.
“The issue isn’t with the people, the issue is that they tried to hide this from the parents and you have no idea until you show up there,” said Daniel Aubert of Rossville in a post.
The controversy may be related in part to sweeping changes in operation the camp has made that began this summer.
“Kansas 4-H Camp in 2022 marks the launch of camp programming being led primarily by the professional camp staff of Rock Springs Ranch,” Worcester said in an email. “In 2019, a joint decision was made by K-State Research and Extension, Kansas 4-H and the Kansas 4-H Foundation to enhance the Kansas 4-H camp experience by relying on dedicated, trained, background-checked professional camp staff to deliver a rewarding and consistent camp experience.”
In previous years, a group of counties would be assigned a certain three-night slot. County extension agents would serve as chaperones, transporting the campers and hiring and overseeing teenage counselors, who were 4-H members from those counties. Campers would stay in a cabin with one or two counselors.
Based on the task force recommendations, Rock Springs made a master plan that included remodeling buildings, adding a ropes course, opening camp to non-members, and changing the staffing structure.
Now, campers can attend any session they want through the summer. Buses pick them up from several “transportation hubs” around the state. (One rule is that campers can’t sit on the bus with children of a different gender.) The extension agents don’t attend with 4-Hers from their counties (although they can). Older teens can pay to attend the camp as “leaders in training” and “counselors in training” who help supervise campers. Rock Springs now hires counselors who are 18 to 25 and stay at the camp through the summer. Campers also can stay for a longer, six-night camp if they choose.
The cost for a three-night camp more than doubled between 2021 and 2022, from about $215 to $450. For those who want or need to pay less, the camp offers voluntary tiered pricing, down to $315.
And campers have the option to attend a six-night camp session, which is $900. Parents now register online and pay Rock Springs instead of registering through their local extension office.
Former Rock Springs director Jim Wheaton, who left in March for a job in Missouri, told The Mercury in September that the change in the staffing structure was intended to provide a safer experience with better-trained counselors.
“We’re assuming camper care responsibilities by hiring trained 18-plus year old in-cabin counselors,” Wheaton said at the time. “From a risk management standpoint, we felt it was time to come in line with those standards.”
The new structure also makes it easier to provide two-deep supervision, he said.
The new camp directors, Letha and Jared Causby, from North Carolina, arrived at Rock Springs in January. Calls to Rock Springs Ranch were directed to K-State’s marketing and communications department.
Worcester said campers and counselors have private areas to use the restroom, shower and change clothes.
“These protocols are followed for the safety of all youth, regardless of age, race or gender,” he said.
While some parents on Facebook said they hadn’t decided what to do about camp, others were firm.
“We are a very active 4-H family and purposely chose to not send our kids to Rock Springs and will not with current policy in place,” said Becky Guerreiro of Ness City in a post. “That is our choice and I know we and many others will be questioning our involvement. We love our local level but will forfeit state activities if needed.”