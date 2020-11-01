Instead of the usual thousands of children milling about neighborhoods and businesses trick-or-treating on Halloween weekend, many families and event organizers opted for more laid-back celebrations as the coronavirus is still a present concern in communities.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said activities like traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating are higher risk for spreading the virus while providing goodie bags, outdoor events or celebrating with immediate family were lower risk.
To accommodate Halloween in 2020, Teri Barton of Manhattan said she and her family created a 10-foot long candy shoot made of plastic guttering so they could sit on the porch and send candy down to children. She said they bagged up about 150 bags of candy with sanitized hands.
“Normally my hubby and I would dress up and go to town to look at other costumes, but this year will be a little more low-key due to COVID,” Barton said. “My mom and I are both at high risk so we have to stay close to home.”
While Halloween would look a bit different in practice, Barton and her husband made sure to keep the overall Halloween spirit going by decorating their house and yard with pumpkins, gravestones, lights and more.
“We also arrange our skeletons into fun scenes from time to time,” Barton said. “We had Harry Potter and Voldemort’s epic battle or the skeletons cooking up a Jayhawk for last weekend’s game.”
The Downtown Manhattan business district usually hosts one of the most popular trick-or-treating events in town each year, but this year it decided to forgo the usual celebration and instead promote individual businesses’ Halloween or fall-themed specials throughout the week.
Gina Scroggs, executive director of the business district, said it was a “tough” decision to make, but with Manhattan Town Center cancelling its Boo Party event and trying to figure out the logistics of controlling foot traffic with several entry points, Scroggs said officials weren’t sure if they could logistically pull off a safe event.
“Halloween, All-Treats Day is one of our favorite days, and it’s sad honestly not to see thousands of kids with their families,” Scroggs said. “It’s a huge bummer. It’s not the same, but I think given the circumstances we chose to do the right thing.”
Scroggs said some of the more family friendly events included the Downtown Farmers Market’s trick-or-treating, Halloween portraits with J&C Imaging and the Wonder Workshop Children’s Museum’s drive-through trick-or-treat.
The Westloop Shopping Center likewise opted to host a drive-through Friday evening, Bewitching in Westloop, to hand out goodie bags filled with candy and redeemable coupons. A loose line of cars pulled up in front of Bellus Academy and its students, decked out in costumes, greeted families and equally dressed up children with the goodie bags. Bewitching also had a few on-site attractions such as touring an EMS ambulance.
Ed Klimek of KS State Bank, who is on the committee that organized the Bewitching event, said the county health department had actually approved hosting its usual trick-or-treating event, but the committee decided to choose a low-contact version.
Klimek said the committee also continued its costume contest tradition by allowing participants to submit an image of their outfits online.
“.. To err on the side of caution, I think this is a better way to do it,” Klimek said.
“… We’ve got I think 27 businesses that are participating and what they did is donate treats for the treat bags and so it was an outstanding response.”