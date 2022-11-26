Dillon Reisinger, 27, has autism. He works at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan and helps scan medical records.
Dillon lives with his parents, Dan and Michele Reisinger, but all three want Dillon to live on his own. To help with that dream, the Reisingers placed Dillon on a state waiting list that’s in place for residents with intellectual development disabilities who need services. When he gets the service, someone will check in with him while he lives on his own.
That dream has been deferred since 2013. He is 1 of 4,840 people waiting for help, and the list keeps growing.
The waiting time for a Kansas resident who needs services for intellectual development disabilities (I/DD) is about 10 years. This is not a new problem in Kansas, and it’s not unique to the state. But the problem goes back almost 20 years, long before the Reisingers started their journey.
Michele and Dan said when Dillon was in junior high and approaching high school, they wanted to fill out the paperwork to get him on the list, so once he graduated from high school, the process would already be started. That was 13 or 14 years ago, Michele said, but based on records, Dillon entered the list when he turned 18 in 2013.
“When we talk about services for my son, he’s a very high-functioning person,” Michele said. “He’s waitlisted for residential services to be able to increase his independence and allow him to be more independent outside of my home.”
As of now the family continues to wait, and it’s unclear when the services will finally be available.
‘There was no
waiting list’
Although a multifaceted issue, part of the problem started with the closure of Winfield State Hospital in the 1990s, said Lori Feldkamp, president and chief executive officer of Big Lakes Development Center.
Big Lakes, which serves Riley, Geary, Clay and Pottawatomie counties, offers day services at their work centers in Manhattan and Clay Center and provides services for people looking for jobs and residential assistance for people who live on their own and need support or those who need 24-hour supervision. The organization also provides respite services, which gives families a weekend or night off. They also provide transportation services to bring them to Big Lakes, community activities or doctors’ appointments.
In 1995, the Kansas legislature passed the Development Disability Reform Act. Feldkamp said the state took a stand regarding state hospitals and people with I/DD.
“They wanted to reduce the number of people who were enrolled in state hospitals and get them into communities and get them to providers like Big Lakes all over the state that provide community services rather than being institutionalized,” she said.
The state government closed Norton State Hospital in 1988 and Winfield State Hospital in 1998.
Feldkamp said community services are cheaper than services given through state hospitals. After closing those two, the state used the savings to eliminate the waiting list for community services until 2001.
“Up until that time, there was no waiting list,” Feldkamp said. “If you were eligible, you received funding, and you immediately started receiving services.”
To get services, families fill out the waiver called the Home and Community Based Services (HBCS) or I/DD waiver to see if they meet eligibility. There are two ways someone can get services: If the person is in a crisis situation or if someone else no longer needs services.
The waiting list goes in order of people who are on it, meaning that if a person who is in the Big Lakes region moves out of the state or dies, then the next person in line can get services no matter where they are in the state.
Lack of funding
Officials said a lack of state funding contributes to the issue.
Matt Fletcher, executive director of Interhab, a non-profit organization that works with Kansans with I/DD, said if leaders at the state level had made policy direction to not to let a list form, there would not be a problem.
Fletcher gave The Mercury statistics about rate increases over the last 20 years.
The state didn’t give providers any increases in funding from 2002 to 2004 and 2009 to 2016. In other years, providers received increases of 0.5% to 4.3% before the increases jumped to 7% in 2021 and 25% in 2022 to help with inflationary increases and employee pay.
Fletcher said if the legislature had kept pace with inflation, providers would have been better even with the current increase.
This year, Big Lakes’ total budget was $10 million, which pays for staff, services and transportation costs that are not covered by Medicaid. Medicaid provides about 85% of Big Lakes’ funding so about 8.4 million in state funding according to Feldkamp.
Lack of employees
The other problem that slows down the waiting list is providers not having enough employees.
Feldkamp said all providers in the state are experiencing difficulties with finding staff. As of Oct. 13, Feldkamp needed 33 full-time-equivalent employees to be fully staffed at Big Lakes.
Feldkamp said even if the funding support were to come, the organization still doesn’t have enough employees to provide the services.
“This is human services,” she said. “Human services require humans in order to provide those services.”
Since the state has increased funding, Feldkamp has been able to increase wages for direct support staff by $3.50 an hour, which increased from $12.50 to $16 per hour.
“It has helped especially with our day program. We’ve been able to fill most of our positions,” Feldkamp said. “Residential is still a struggle, finding individuals to work evenings and weekends.”
‘It is very
unfortunate’
After graduating high school, some students qualify based on their individualized educational plan and are allowed to stay with the schools. So Dillon did a program called Project Search, which measures job skills, according to Michele.
“They do different job experiences and training, so that they can be employable in society,” Michele said.
Dan said students are also taught skills like budgeting finances and balancing a checkbook.
Michele said the first job Dillon had was at Dillon’s, but he has a lot of computer-based skills, and since he had high skill levels in that, he eventually got mentor experience at the hospital. Michele said there was a supportive group of women with whom he worked. The hospital ended up hiring him, and he’s remained there for the past eight years.
Before COVID-19, Dillon was working three days a week in Manhattan at the hospital. After COVID hit, his hours got cut. Dillon and his father makes the hour commute to the hospital on Monday, and his mother picks him up around 4 p.m. for the commute home.
“For someone like Dillon, he is very impacted by lacking the ability to socialize with other people or to have opportunities because in our rural community, there aren’t those same opportunities,” Michele said.
Dillon said he likes his job at the hospital and the ladies he works with. He said he would be sad if he couldn’t go to work anymore.
Like any person living at home, Dillon has things that he does around the house. He separates his laundry, unloads the dishwasher and vacuums the floor. He helps his dad outside with feeding animals. But his parents would like for Dillon to have more opportunities for socialization and a chance to live independently.
Michele said if Dillon got services, he could get an apartment along or with a roommate. The services in this instance would involve someone who comes in and checks on them.
“Adults like Dillon obviously need oversight, so that they’re not taken advantage of and get assistance for some things you and I take for granted, like eating proper meals,” Michele said, adding the caretakers also could help Dillon get to work.
Dillon is a big K-State fan, and if he were able to live closer to town, he could participate in Special Olympics and social activities.
Dillon participates in a faith-based group out of Kansas City, which also requires a commute for him when he wants to go. COVID benefited Dillon in some ways because he could participate in more things through Zoom, but now things are moving back in person.
If anything, the list is frustrating to Dan and Michele.
“He has a job where he only works one day a week, you know,” Dan said. “It’s not like he’s full-time employed with health care or anything like that, so it is very unfortunate.”
Michele said they can’t recreate socialization for him in the way he would be able to with services.
“His opportunities and future may look very different,” Michele said.
State action
All hope is not lost. State officials are considering actions to resolve the problem.
The state formed the 2022 special committee on intellectual and developmental disability waiver modernization to recommend options to modernize services and restructure the I/DD waiver.
State Sen. Tom Hawk, D-Manhattan, is on the committee. The committee had three days of hearing in the fall to better understand the problem and will make recommendations in the future to address the waiting list.
Hawk blamed the funding issue on a couple of things: the 2008 economic recession and what he deemed as the Brownback administration not helping the state’s financial situation over the next five to six years.
This past session, the legislature provided an additional $122.2 million to provide a 25% reimbursement rate increase for I/DD providers at places like Big Lakes.
Fletcher said Kansas is on its way to turning the situation around by following three steps.
Step one is to shore up the foundation by providing additional resources. Step two is creating an alternative to the current I/DD waiver. Fletcher said that creating a companion waiver to the Home and Community Based Services waiver.
“It would have a different set of service options available that we believe would help the state be able to serve an increasing number of individuals,” Fletcher said.
Hawk said the waiver would have more flexibility without it affecting federal funding.
The third step is giving more control to local facilities like Big Lakes to determine what resources are needed for individuals waiting for services in those areas.
Fletcher said the state needs to ask providers what they need, give it to them, and allow a reasonable timeframe to build the services.
“It won’t happen overnight, and I can certainly understand the frustration of those who are waiting,” Fletcher said, adding that the state has to build for those who have not yet been born.
Another shimmer of light is that the University of Kansas began a research project on the topic in September that will span 18 months, said Evan Edward associate director for Kansas University Center on Developmental Disabilities.
“The purpose of the project is to learn more about the supports people on the waitlist need so that Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) can effectually plan for services,” Edward said in an email.
The university also will survey people on the waiting list to better understand the support they currently need to be successful in their life.
Based on what they learn, researchers will provide recommendations to KDADS about the types of support people on the waiting need and develop a way to predict who will need services in the coming years.