Two condominium buildings are coming to the Colbert Hills area.
The complex will be called Solheim at Grand Mere and feature 72 units with a community pool. There will be 60 two-bedroom units and 12 one-bedroom units.
Manhattan city commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to amend ordinances to allow for construction and development of the condos.
Commissioners raised concerns about the number of parking spots for the complex. Applicant TJ Vilkanskas said there are enough parking spots in the lot, with 125 spaces in the plan.
“This more than meets the parking requirements of what the (Unified Development Ordinance) has, which I believe is 75% bedroom to parking spot ratio,” he said.
There will be 16 golf cart spots as well, Vilkanskas said.
“That is something we do provide in here,” Vilkanskas said.
Vilkanskas anticipates these condos being second homes for people.
“I don’t necessarily anticipate everybody being here all at one time,” he said.
Construction completion is expected by August 2021. Crews plan to begin construction in August of this year.