Michael Reyes, left, and Ernesto Hernandez, as well as their friend Cade McGaugh co-own Knockout Sneaker Boutique. The sneaker business, which started in Wichita, now has a Little Apple location inside Manhattan Town Center.
Three friends from Wichita decided to take their passion for sneakers and go into business.
The friends — Ernesto Hernandez, 26, Cade McGaugh, 21, and Michael Reyes, 23 — have opened their second sneaker store in Manhattan Jan. 21, two years after launching their first in Wichita.
Knockout Manhattan, in Manhattan Town Center, is a sister store of Knockout Sneaker Boutique in Wichita, which started in 2021. Knockout Manhattan sells sneakers and vintage apparel. It caters to customers who want not just shoes but high-end, rare or collectible sneakers.
Hernandez, McGaugh and Reyes started out as retail workers at Champs Sports, a retail store that sells footwear, accessories and apparel.
“We were considering opening a second store; our Wichita location grew a lot faster than we predicted,” Hernandez said.
The men were first thinking about opening their second store in Oklahoma City or Kansas City but didn’t think they were the right fit.
“They’re too saturated with the sneaker game,” Hernandez said.
McGaugh visited Manhattan for a K-State football game this past season and suggested opening a store in the mall to Reyes and Hernandez.
“We came down and looked at the mall,” Hernandez said. “I mean everything was just right, so we opened the store here.”
Reyes said that they signed the lease in November, the same day they went to go see the mall.
“Knockout Manhattan brings in a product that hasn’t been available with high-end sneakers, custom sneakers,” Jeff Sutton, mall marketing manager said. “Now customers can come into the store and buy them.”
Hernandez said that he first got into the sneaker business in 2010 when the Nike basketball shoe collection was big.
“From there, my sneaker collection just evolved into whatever was popular,” he said. “They went from Adidas to Yeezys to Dunks to now New Balances. It’s just like a confidence booster. If you look good, you feel good.”
Reyes said the shoe that got him into sneakers were the Nike Air Jordan 4 Retro Breds in 2012.
“I was like, ‘Wow, I love it,’ and then from there on it was constantly buying and buying shoes, and then it grew into something that I found out I can make money out of it,” he said.
When deciding what shoes to bring into their store, Hernandez, Reyes and McGaugh consider the demand when they’re first announced online.
“Sometimes before the release, you could always see the demand and people are like, ‘Oh, I need these.’ You can kind of just know,” Hernandez said. “If they do well enough the first couple of weeks, then we’ll keep bringing it. If they don’t, we’ll still have them in stock, but it’ll be limited.”
To keep their store stocked, instead of buying from retailers, they buy their shoes from other sellers.
“We kind of stopped trying to hit retail because it’s super hard, so we just buy from other sellers,” Hernandez said. “When we do bring it in, we do double-check the shoe before we put it out so everything is 100% authentic.”
One of their most expensive shoes in the store right now are the Nike Dunk Low Off-White University Red sneakers.
“That one’s worth about $700, $800,” Hernandez. “When we had our first store opening we had the Travis Scott reverse mocha that’s price tagged at $1,300.”
Hernandez said that the prices of the shoes go up the more people want them.