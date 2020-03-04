A U.S. Army unit returning from deployment to Korea is undergoing multiple screenings for coronavirus, as a Fort Riley unit prepares to take its place.
Last week, a flight of Fort Hood soldiers leaving South Korea for Texas was delayed in “an abundance of caution” as medical teams assessed whether two sick soldiers had coronavirus, base officials said, according to a report by Stars and Stripes.
The soldiers are part of the 1st Cavalry Division’s 3rd Brigade Combat Team, which began returning last month from a nine-month rotation to South Korea, where more than 3,000 coronavirus cases include one service member and his wife.
The two sick soldiers were eventually cleared, according to Fort Hood officials.
Medical teams screen soldiers’ health before they leave South Korea, during a layover in Alaska and once they arrive at Fort Hood, said Lt. Col. Steven Lamb, a spokesman for III Corps, which commands Fort Hood. Then they can go home.
The soldiers were already considered low risk for contracting the virus, because they were stationed at Camps Casey and Humphreys in the northern region of South Korea. The virus has predominately been within the vicinity of Daegu, in the southern region of the Korean Peninsula.
The 1st Infantry Division’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team has already left Fort Riley for Korea to replace the Fort Hood troops.
“We’re also working to inform our soldiers and families about prevention measures. We will continue to evaluate current day-to-day operations to ensure the safety of all of our soldiers, family members and civilian personnel,” Lt. Col. Terence Kelley, a division spokesman, said in a statement.
All soldiers arriving to Fort Riley, whether from high risk areas or newly assigned to the base, are receiving in-person medical screening based on CDC guidelines within two hours.