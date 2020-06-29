Fort Riley and 1st Infantry Division service members are no longer allowed in Aggieville and are required to wear face masks on and off the installation until further notice.
Maj. Gen. John Kolasheski, commanding general of the 1st ID, said face coverings will have to be worn inside any public establishments, including stores and restaurants, except while eating or drinking. They do not have to be worn outdoors if physical distancing can be maintained.
Civilian employees and family members are “strongly encouraged” to follow these rules as well.
“The increase and emergence of hot spots throughout our surrounding area and information from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment warrants additional action to ensure the safety of our soldiers, families and community,” Kolasheski said Friday.
“Thus, I have ordered the district of Aggieville … off-limits to all service members until further notice.”
Officials last week determined Aggieville to be an outbreak area as several people who tested positive reported being there around the same time.
“I understand that these directives inconvenience our soldiers and families, but they, along with all the measures continuously applied under the 3P’s (prevent, protect and preserve required readiness) are necessary and essential to maintain health and safety,” Kolasheski said.