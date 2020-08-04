A fire at an electrical substation caused multiple power outages in north Manhattan Tuesday morning.
Manhattan firefighters responded to a report of a fire at Tuttle Creek Boulevard and Walters Drive at 8:35 a.m. Reports of power outages, which affected more than 7,200 customers, also began to come in to Evergy around that time.
When fire crews arrived on scene, they found a small fire on a transformer and stood by until Evergy workers arrived.
Crews restored power to most of the customers by 11 a.m.