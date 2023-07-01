07012023-mer-new-wheat-1
A combine leaves behind a cloud of dust while wheat is harvested Friday near Kimball and College avenues in Manhattan.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Wheat is being cut across Kansas, but farmers are reporting a slow start to this year’s harvest.

As of Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that Kansas’ wheat harvest was 21% complete, compared to 54% at this time last year.