Wheat is being cut across Kansas, but farmers are reporting a slow start to this year’s harvest.
As of Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that Kansas’ wheat harvest was 21% complete, compared to 54% at this time last year.
Kansas Wheat CEO Justin Gilpin said in an email to The Mercury Friday that fewer acres of wheat are being cut in central and western Kansas because of abandonment and expected disappointing yields. The poor yields and crop conditions are related to prolonged drought conditions in the western half of the state. Gilpin said the average range for wheat yields in central and western Kansas fell between 10 and 40 bushels per acre.
“It’s shaping up to continue to be a bit of a slug fest to get this 2023 harvest to the finish line,” Gilpin said, “with forecasted storms and cooler temperatures next week.”
Gilpin said recent rains were too late for Kansas wheat, and thunderstorms are now creating delays and other issues with “the already drought stricken poor wheat harvest.” Gilpin anticipates dryer weather conditions in the coming week, which will help farmers complete their harvests, but recent severe storms have hampered harvest operations as ag producers deal with hail and high winds impacting their crops.
“The tough conditions this crop has endured throughout its growing season remain unrelenting to get it harvested and in the bin,” Gilpin wrote.
In Riley County, Kansas Wheat Commission board member Nathan Larson said in a statement he has mixed feelings about this year’s crop.
Larson delivers his crop to the Leonardville elevator, where test weights came in at an average of 58 pounds per bushel. Larson’s crop is averaging 30 bushels per acre.
“It’s a disappointing year, but when you think about southwest Kansas, it’s not a bad year,” Larson said.
Gilpin said Manhattan-area harvest operations are making better progress than the central and western portions of the state.
“Yields in this area have a lot of variability, with wheat in Lyon, Morris, Marion, Geary, Pottawatomie, Clay and Dickinson counties ranging from 20-70 bushels per acre, faring somewhat better than the drought-stricken areas further west.”
Dean Stoskopf, a farmer in northern Barton County, told Kansas Wheat he estimates up to 90% of local acres would not be harvested because of extreme drought conditions. Some of his fields went a whole year without an inch of precipitation. Stoskopf abandoned 80% of planted acres and chose not to spray the remaining 200 acres. He told Kansas Wheat that recent 100-degree weather has helped him chop weeds more easily.
Stoskopf’s first field yielded an estimated 23 bushels per acre at 60 pounds per bushel, with protein levels at 12.8%.
“What survived isn’t doing too bad,” Stoskopf said, “but there aren’t many acres of it. There just is not a whole lot of wheat coming in.”
Gilpin wrote that wheat which was planted behind soybeans had lower yields versus continuous wheat fields that had a little more soil moisture to work with.
Test weights are coming in lower, at 57 to 61 pounds per bushel, while wheat proteins are averaging on the high end of about 13%.
Temperatures are forecast to climb to the mid-90s by the July 4th holiday, as farmers work quickly to avoid more chances of thunderstorms next week. Gilpin wrote that producers are also having to adjust their harvesting schedules to deal with late-growing weeds, spawned by recent moisture.