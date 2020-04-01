Another Riley County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Local health officials announced the new case Wednesday afternoon at the Riley County Health Department’s daily press conference. Officials did not release the person’s residence, gender or age.
“We are still investigating our latest positive,” said Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department.
Officials are working on contacting people who may have come into contact with the person.
The person went to the local swabbing station this week, Gibbs said.
This brings the total of positive cases to six in Riley County. Officials are waiting on results from 12 pending tests, which includes tests from Fort Riley. Gibbs said officials are monitoring 23 people in the county. There are two positive cases in Pottawatomie County.
There is no evidence of community spread in the area, Gibbs said.
“With the individuals who have tested positive, they have traveled,” she said.
There have been 53 negative tests so far, Gibbs said.
Kurt Moldrup, interim assistant director of the Riley County Police Department, said RCPD is sending out notices to open businesses from Gibbs letting these certain businesses know they must close in 24 hours. He didn't name the businesses that received the notices or how many businesses received the notice. Officers will follow up on those notices.
People in the community who want to donate non-food items can call the Manhattan Emergency Shelter at 785-537-3113. People can donate medical supplies, like masks, by calling the Mercy Community Health Foundation at 785-587-5462.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 482 positive cases and 10 deaths in Kansas. There are 114 hospitalizations throughout the state, Gibbs said. Fifty-one out of the 105 Kansas counties have been affected by COVID-19, Gibbs said.
Officials had been releasing information on new cases as confirmation came in, but they indicated Wednesday that new cases would be shared during the daily press conference at 4:15 p.m. going forward.