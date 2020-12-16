Six people in the Riley County appraiser's office have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Mercury has learned that half a dozen employees have tested positive as of Wednesday. Riley County Commission chairman Marvin Rodriguez told The Mercury he didn't know anything about an outbreak, but said he knew of one employee from that office in isolation for the coronavirus.
No one in the appraiser's office or appraiser Greg McHenry could be reached. The appraiser's office was open as of Wednesday.
Officials did not have any information if this was an outbreak or not, but the health department stopped identifying outbreaks to the public this week.
"Anytime we have an outbreak in the community, we go over, in-depth, how to properly clean the space, who needs to go home, who needs to monitor symptoms," said Julie Gibbs, director of the health department. "This is different for every agency or organization, and is tailored to the specific situation. Actions also depend on the extent of the outbreak; if it’s bad enough, then they may not have enough employees to stay open. If they are not critical, then they don’t need to stay open. If the situation becomes a threat to the community and/or they don’t have the necessary safety protocols in place, then we ask that they close."