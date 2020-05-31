After having gone to the National Speech and Debate tournament last year, Sam Delong, Trinity Brockman, Ryan Ward and Tanya Singh had made up their minds: they would qualify to return to the forensics national tournament this year.
Forensics is a catch-all term for a variety of communications-based competitions, which range from debating U.S. military weapons sales to monologues on dodging wrenches (more on that later). High schools take teams of students to meets at other schools, where the students square off in events where they built a specialty in the spring. Think track, but instead of strength and speed, it’s pull and persuasion.
Delong had been proud to qualify for nationals in congressional debate as a freshman, but last year as a sophomore, he and his partner Brockman, a now-graduated senior, had their eyes set on a more prestigious prize: qualifying for nationals in policy debate, which is a big enough event that it is split into a separate season in the fall.
“At the end of last year, before we went to debate camp, we got a copy of The Manhattan Mercury, the one that had our nationals announcement, and we wrote in really big letters ‘Goal: Qualify for nationals in policy debate’ and we stuck it up on the wall on top of (head coach Mac Phrommany’s) desk,” he said. “It’s been there the whole year.”
Even though regular nationals were canceled, Delong, Brockman, Ward and Singh are four of six Manhattan High students who will compete in a virtual version of the national tournament in June.
During the regular debate season in the fall, Delong and Brockman had just missed out on qualifying for nationals, but after a team dropped out ahead of the national tournament, they found themselves with another chance as the first alternate.
Singh, a now-graduated senior, will compete in congressional debate, which challenges students to solve issues and discuss topics in the style of U.S. Congress. Phrommany said congressional debate is a perfect fit for Singh, a social butterfly, as the event requires lots of coalition building and politicking.
Eadon Marstall, a soon-to-be senior, played a major role in rebuilding the school’s presence in Lincoln-Douglas Debate, which involves debates over philosophical issues and morals like the impact of inherited property on democracy. This will be her first year at nationals.
Ward, who just completed his sophomore year, will compete in humorous interpretation, where the rules are a little bit more lax, he said, but the stakes just as high. He’ll be performing a 20-minute routine where he acts out a scene and impersonates characters from the movie “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.”
Abdullah Rasheed, a junior next year, is going to nationals for the first time and taking part in world schools debate, a five-on-five debate competition. Teams prepare arguments for or against a specific topic, taking turns providing points of information to advance their arguments. There’s no specific debate theory used, so the competition often resembles a more casual conversation, he said.
Qualifying for the tournament looked a bit different this year, Phrommany said. Normally, schools in the region would compete against each other to nab some of the few qualifying spots in the national tournament, but given the pandemic this year, that became impossible. Instead, coaches from Manhattan High’s districts got together to review the debate and forensics resumes of each schools’ students to decide on which students to send to nationals.
Given the varied nature of their competitions, each student is preparing differently for his or her event. Some students plan on virtually meeting with competitors from regional schools to practice their debate spars, while others brush up on arguments and information for their debate topics.
For more individualized competitions like humorous interpretation, Ward said it’s more of a matter of honing down a speech or monologue he had already memorized. Stamina is also a major part of preparation, as it takes endurance to keep up the energy needed for back-to-back impersonations.
“Otherwise, you can’t breathe for half the piece and you can’t look good,” Ward joked.
Phrommany is also meeting one-on-one with students via Zoom to help them improve, and in cases where students might be competing in events outside his expertise, he’s connecting the students with coaches or mentors who may be better suited to give them advice.
The students will compete via Zoom meetings in mid-June, without the pressure of travel and in-person audiences. Judges from across the nation will evaluate their arguments and performances and determine winners of the national competition.
That’s not to say the competition will be any easier, but the students said they’re up to whatever challenges they might see in the unprecedented tournament format.
“I feel like at MHS, in the debate and forensics team, all the students and judges are helping each other,” Rasheed said.
“We definitely have a lot of young leaders and people who I am excited to see continue in this program,” Phrommany said. “Most of the time, I just try to keep up with these students.”
As the program looks to become an even bigger debate and forensics powerhouse in the state, the students said they hope to get the community’s support, Delong said.
Most of the team is highly involved in other activities outside of forensics, and Marstall encouraged other students to consider joining the team.
“Just because you care about one thing doesn’t mean you can’t branch out and experience new ways of life,” she said. “You might find your best friend or find a passion you never knew about.”
Phrommany said he wants his students to take three things out of the program.
“I want all my students to have life experiences,” he said. “I want all of them to get their names out there because they’re going work as hard as they do at all that they do, and I want everyone in the community to recognize how great they are.”
But most importantly, he wants his students to be good people.
“If they are leaving this program putting competitive success over the well-being of their community, I am populating my community of neighbors (with that mindset), and that just doesn’t sound like the kind of dynamic I want to promote,” Phrommany said. “I’m just very proud of my kids.”