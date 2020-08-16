With the handing of the 1st Infantry Division colors from Gen. Michael X. Garrett, U.S. Army Forces Command commanding general, to Maj. Gen. Douglas A. “DA” Sims II, the charge of the Big Red One became official as Sims assumed command Friday in a ceremony on Cavalry Parade Field on historic Fort Riley.
“DA Sims is a remarkable leader with extensive operational experience, and I know that he is the right leader to lead this great division to new heights,” Garrett said. “DA and Fay, we offer you a new set of challenges here. And perhaps the most difficult set of challenges any commander can face, and that is taking a great unit and building on that greatness to make it even better. I have every confidence that you will succeed.”
The ceremony was different with the former commander, recently promoted Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, already transitioned to his new assignment as the commander of the resurrected V Corps at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Kolasheski and his wife, Buffy, were present for the ceremony with the general giving remarks to the audience in attendance and virtually through the 1st Infantry Division Facebook livestream.
Sims joins Fort Riley and the 1st Inf. Div. after serving as the deputy director for regional operations and force management with the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon.
Sims is no stranger to the heartland, he said.
“My mom and dad grew up in small farm towns, just northeast of Kansas City, on the other side of the Missouri River,” he said. “My parents have 13 brothers and sisters between them, and my brother and I were fortunate to return to that close-knit, extended family in Kansas City each summer. Those trips instilled in us the importance of family, the value of hard work and providing a consistent example of how to treat one another with love, empathy. and respect. Not to mention, reaffirm my affection for the Royals and the Chiefs.”
During his speech, Sims also resonated the importance of family.
“I commit to the soldiers, (noncommissioned officers), officers and civilians here at Fort Riley that my number one priority, as the commanding general, is you and your family,” he said. “We will be ready to deploy and fight our nation’s wars when it’s necessary. We will do this by ensuring every one of us has what is needed to contribute to the synergy of the organization. Duty first indeed, but people always — all else follows.”
The ceremony concluded with the playing of the “1st Infantry Division Song” and the “Army Song” before a reception was held welcoming the new commander.