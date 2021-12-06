New Riley County regulations include license requirements for short-term rental properties, such as those on websites like Vrbo or Airbnb.
On Monday, Riley County commissioners unanimously approved new land development regulations and adopted driveway standards for unincorporated areas of Riley County.
In July, Manhattan city commissioners discussed potential licensing and permits for short-term rental properties in Manhattan, but they took no action.
According to Craig Cox, deputy county counselor, short-term rental regulations were not in the previous code. In the new regulations, property owners will have to have a license and meet the requirements to obtain the license.
That makes it illegal for anyone to operate or advertise a short-term rental property without a valid license. The license has to be renewed annually, and only the property owner will be issued the license, according to county documents.
Short-term rental properties will have to comply with sanitary and fire code regulations. Also included are trash, parking, pet and quiet hour regulations.
Amanda Smeller, Riley County planning/special projects director, presented the new regulations. The document contains updates to zoning, subdivision, floodplain and zone mapping regulations along with new development requirements.
Added development requirements include parking and parking lot landscaping. Officials also added general landscaping standards, as well as fire buffering and site layout requirements.
The document reduced the number of residential, commercial and industrial districts. Residential districts are now down from five to three; commercial and industrial districts are both down from four to two.
The regulations also create standards for driveways.
“This is only new residential developments,” Smeller said. “This is not retroactive; it does not apply to existing driveways.”
The rules require a 12-foot drivable surface with 2 feet of clear, unobstructed zone space on each side of the driveway. Driveways should support a 60,000-pound vehicle and should not exceed a 10-percent incline.
The land development and driveway regulations go into effect on Jan 1.