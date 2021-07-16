A 22-year-old Shawnee man died Thursday east of Tuttle Creek Dam after his SUV collided with another vehicle during a morning rainstorm.
Owen Richard Uhrmacher was driving south on Kansas Highway 13 at 8:45 a.m. when he hydroplaned and crossed the center lane, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. A 2015 Nissan NV2500, driven by Jarrod Dell Kirby, 39, of Westmoreland, struck Uhrmacher’s 2017 Ford Escape.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Kansas Highway 13 at mile marker 4.
Uhrmacher, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, died at the scene.
The report said Kirby had no apparent injury.