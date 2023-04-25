Riley County Fire District No. 1 responded to multiple out-of-control fires this weekend.
Officials said a 7-acre burn in north Manhattan destroyed a utility task vehicle, and another burn was unpermitted and resulted in a citation. Riley County fire officials also responded to a mutual aid call from Wabaunsee County, where they assisted the county with a fire that had spread to corn stubble.
Officials said greener vegetation and recent rains helped crews extinguish those fires quickly and prevent damage to structures, despite gusty winds.
“The primary reason fires get out of control is that individuals do not have the necessary experience, manpower or equipment on hand to properly control their fire,” fire chief Russel Stukey said in a written statement. “RCPD issued one citation to a property owner this weekend for violation of the Riley County Burn Resolution.”
Riley County regulations require notification of a planned burning to the RCPD and a permit before burning. Weather conditions also must be favorable for burning. Those with permits are required to have proper equipment and manpower to safely burn.
“If you plan a controlled burn, part of the preparation process is to look at the weather forecast several days out,” Stukey said. “If you do not have a lot of experience with controlled burning, find experienced people to help you plan your burn and ensure that you have adequate resources on hand such as water tanks, pumps, and vehicles to transport the equipment. Once equipped properly, permit holders must call the Burn Line at 785-565-6216 prior to lighting a fire.”