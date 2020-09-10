Despite a local surge of coronavirus cases, Manhattan public school students will continue attending school in person two days per week. That is a change from the district’s previous plan to shift to online-only classes based on the number of virus cases that currently exist.
Superintendent Marvin Wade said there are several factors that play into the decision. It is not based solely on the number of confirmed coronavirus cases or the rate of positive tests.
“We had initially … put out the positivity rate as a main factor, and the Riley County Health Department helped us in identifying the positivity rate for Riley County as being a key metric,” he said. “But there are other criteria used as well. It’s that collective information that helps to make an informed decision with guidance from our medical community.”
Ultimately, the final decision lies with the school district, he said. Officials receive guidance and information from medical professionals, but the decision to move students out of the “hybrid mode” would be the responsibility of school district adminstrators. Hybrid mode means attending classes in person two days a week and online three days a week.
The USD 383 Reopening Plan states that students would move into the all-remote model if, in the previous 14 days, 10% or more of the COVID-19 tests administered in Riley County came back positive.
For the past two weeks, the positivity rate has exceeded 30%, according to the Riley County Health Department.
While the positivity rate is an important metric, Wade said, they also look other factors including where the cases are, are there students and staff who are positive, the age range of the positivity cases, trends, and the severity rate as reported by medical advisors.
“We look at all of these things in totality to make a decision whether it is safe or not to be in a hybrid model for the schools,” he said.
The district’s medical advisory group compiles the information and decisions are based on what is to be in the best interest of the children. he said.
“It is a balance of safety and education,” he said. “Safety has to be the primary factor.”
The school board last week heard from parents and district employees generally complaining about the online component at the outset of the school year.