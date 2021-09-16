Seven area high school students are semifinalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Manhattan High School students Ava Chae, Samuel DeLong, Jenna Keeley, Abrar Nasser and Ronan Tanona; Flint Hills Christian School student Michaela Crow; and Wamego High School student Margaret Benson are part of approximately 16,000 semifinalists who will work to advance to the “Finalist” level. About 15,000 students are expected to advance to the next level and will be notified of their accomplishments in February.
“The Manhattan High School community is very excited and happy for our National Merit Semi-Finalists,” MHS principal Mike Dorst said in a statement Wednesday. “Their constant dedication to school, hard work, activities, and the support from their families, teachers, and friends, is what makes this recognition possible. We appreciate them and what they do for our school.”
FHCS director of advancement Jordan Candido said in a statement that the school is “incredibly proud” of Crow being one of the 16,000 semifinalists nationally.
In total, Kansas had 215 high school students who qualified as semifinalists for 2022.
Students enter the competition for the National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, usually as a junior in high school. Those who ultimately receive a Merit Scholarship are selected based on their skills, school accomplishments, and potential for success in “rigorous college studies.”
About 7,500 students nationwide will be notified that they are recipients of a merit scholarship, starting in March and continuing into June. There are three types of merit scholarship awards, the main one being a single payment of $2,500.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation is a not-for-profit organization that underwrites scholarships for students nationwide. The corporation, established in 1955, operates without government assistance, and about 400 business organizations and higher learning institutions also help underwrite student scholarship funds.