A sentencing date is set for the former owner of Bob’s Diner after he dropped a motion to withdraw his plea in a child sex crimes case.
Robert Iacobellis, 62, appeared for a hearing Wednesday afternoon in Riley County District Court with Judge Kendra Lewison. Iacobellis appeared in person with his attorney, Julie Effenbeck.
In April, Iacobellis entered an Alford plea, which is when a defendant asserts innocence but admits that the evidence likely would result in his being found guilty. According to court documents, Iacobellis first chose to withdraw his plea because he said he wasn’t in the right state of mind after having COVID in February and still feeling weak in March.
The Mercury previously reported that Iacobellis had made a motion to withdraw his plea in early November. On Wednesday, Iacobellis chose to withdraw his motion, and Lewison accepted it.
Iacobellis is set for sentencing at 2 p.m. Feb. 24 in front of Lewison.
His plea applies to two counts of rape involving a girl who was then 9 or 10 years old. The rapes occurred between Aug. 1, 2012, and July 31, 2013. The Mercury does not name victims of sexual assault.
According to court documents, the typical penalty for those counts is life in prison with parole eligibility after serving 25 full years in prison for each count.
The documents said the state would recommend 147 months or more than 12 years for each count, with the sentences running consecutively for a total of 24 and a half years. That means when his sentence was completed, he would be about 86.
Before the plea deal, Iacobellis had been facing a May trial for 27 counts of sexual assault and rape stemming from allegations brought by four women. Three of the women were children at the time.
Before that, Iacobellis faced 130 counts of sexual offenses, but prosecutors whittled them down to incidents the women could specifically recall.
Police arrested Iacobellis in August 2019 as part of a child rape investigation.