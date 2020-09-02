A new senior living complex is coming to the Colbert Hills area.
The complex, which officials said will likely be called Colbert Hills Senior Center, will feature a residential community of four single-story buildings with 12 one-bedroom units in each building for a total of 48 units. Through renovations, it is possible to allow couples to stay in one unit, officials said.
Manhattan city commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to amend ordinances for the Interlachen Addition residential planned unit development to allow for the construction and development of the senior living complex, which will be located at Colbert Hills Drive and Palmer Circle.
Commissioner Linda Morse said senior living in Manhattan is “sorely needed.”
This complex will include home care plus with assisted living all the way up to long-term care for residents, like a nursing home, based on the level of care the senior needs, officials said.
“It’s state-of-the-art, and it is unlike anything that is actually in the state of Kansas with what’s going to be provided in technology and design,” said applicant TJ Vilkanskas.
In addition, the city held a public hearing on improving the alley in the 1200 block between Kearney and Vattier streets. Officials said this is one of the worst alleys in the city. City commissioners approved establishing a benefit district to help pay for part of the project.
The total project cost of renovating the alley is estimated at $275,000, officials said.
Construction is scheduled for early spring 2021 through summer 2021, officials said. Officials will come back to the city with a scope and fee from a design firm in the next couple weeks. There are 16 lots in the alley, according to the city memo.
Louis and Jennifer Swoboda, who own 1201 Kearney, spoke against the measure.
Louis said he did not want to pay for these changes. According to a city memo, the couple has to pay $715.06 annually.
“I just don’t feel like I should have to pay for it,” Louis said.
In addition, the city pushed back discussions Tuesday on allowing alcohol on platform dining to its next legislative session. City officials said they wanted to look over state laws more before presenting the measure to the commission.