Two senior administrators at Kansas State University will retire in 2022.
University officials announced Wednesday that chief of staff and director of community relations Linda Cook will retire on Jan. 31, and vice president for communications and marketing Jeff Morris will retire on March 19.
Cook is retiring after four years of service, while Morris has 12 years with the university.
Cook and Morris both said they chose to announce their retirements now to allow time for a smooth transition following the anticipated hiring of a new president in December.
Cook, who is completing a 45-year career in public affairs, communications and business planning that included assignments with two Fortune 100 companies, came to the university in February 2018 after serving as assistant vice president of communications for the K-State Alumni Association.
During her tenure, Cook had oversight of the Office of Institutional Equity, McCain Auditorium and the Beach Museum of Art, provided leadership for the Landon Lecture Series, represented the university on community boards and municipal government initiatives, and coordinated numerous special projects for the president.
“It has been a pleasure to directly serve my alma mater in these positions over the past several years,” Cook said in a statement. “I’ve had a very fulfilling and successful career that started with a solid educational foundation and diploma from K-State in 1977.”
Morris became the university’s first vice president for communications and marketing in February 2010. Under his leadership, officials said the division has increased the effectiveness and consistency of institutional communications and marketing initiatives, including enhancing and growing the university’s branding efforts.
“It has been an honor to serve my family’s university and help support the land-grant mission of a world-class research institution,” Morris said in a statement. “I represent the third generation of my family to retire from K-State and deeply appreciate the opportunities provided by Presidents Kirk Schulz and Richard Myers.”
Candidate searches for both Cook and Morris’ replacements have not yet been announced.