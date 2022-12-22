12232022-mer-new-tomhawk-1
Kansas Sen. Tom Hawk of Manhattan is retiring effective Jan. 10.

Hawk, a Democrat, announced his retirement Thursday afternoon. He told The Mercury that his involvement with the Next-Generation Under 30 program through the state of Kansas helped him realize that, in order for the next generation of leaders to step into leadership roles, he had to step aside.