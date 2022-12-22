Kansas Sen. Tom Hawk of Manhattan is retiring effective Jan. 10.
Hawk, a Democrat, announced his retirement Thursday afternoon. He told The Mercury that his involvement with the Next-Generation Under 30 program through the state of Kansas helped him realize that, in order for the next generation of leaders to step into leadership roles, he had to step aside.
“Baby boomers, we have a lot of heart, and knowledge and compassion,” Hawk said. “But I did end up thinking, ‘Maybe you need to move over, Tom.’”
Hawk represents the 22nd Senate District which includes Riley, Geary and Clay counties. He was first elected to the Kansas Senate in 2010 and served two full terms. Before that, he served three terms in the Kansas House of Representatives. He is the ranking Democrat on the Senate Committee on Ways and Means and the Senate Committee on Transportation and also serves on the Utilities Committee.
Kansas Rep. Sydney Carlin, D-Manhattan, said she will miss having Hawk in the Legislature, even though they don't see each other often due to time commitments with multiple committees.
"When you're a Democrat (in the Senate) you have more committee assignments ... and Tom's been working really hard and doing a great job for us," Carlin said. "I really will miss him a lot."
Hawk, a former USD 383 administrator, said he’s optimistic that whomever is elected to fill his seat after Jan. 10 also will value the ways that Kansas State University, Fort Riley, Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce businesses and other local entities affect the welfare of the region.
“It’s somebody else’s turn,” Hawk said.
Hawk said part of his decision to retire also came from his “second inner voice,” his wife, Diane.
“I promised a lot of things when we got married nine years ago,” Hawk said. He has spent 51 years in public service, including 33 years in the Manhattan-Ogden School District.
“It’s been difficult to deliver on them timewise, when you spend five months in Topeka,” Hawk said. “I’ve had a wonderful opportunity and learned a ton of stuff.”
Hawk said his replacement will be chosen through a process led by Riley County Democratic Party chair Katie Allen.
Allen told The Mercury she and other local party officials will put together a convention, or meeting, sometime during the first week of January. The convention will consist of about 40 members of the precinct committee for Senate District 22, which includes all of Riley County as well as portions of Clay and Geary counties.
Precinct committee members will vote at the convention for their choice of candidate to replace Hawk. Allen said her name will be on the list of open nominations for candidates. The person nominated by precinct committee members will then be sent to Gov. Laura Kelly, who will confirm the appointment to fill the remainder of Hawk's term, which ends January 2025.
Allen said she and other local Democratic party officials are figuring out the details of the meeting and how the open nomination process will work. She said she hopes to announce a firm date for the convention and more information on nominations "very soon."