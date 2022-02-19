U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., said he hopes a diplomatic solution can be found in the mounting crisis between Russia and Ukraine.
Moran, who was in Manhattan Friday, said whether any American military forces get involved in the escalating conflict will be determined in part by what actions Russian President Vladimir Putin takes in regard to Ukraine.
On Friday, U.S. government officials said they believe the Russian government is planning to manufacture a justification to launch a full-scale military invasion of eastern Ukraine. Several ceasefire violations have been noted over the past two weeks, and U.S. officials say recent cyberattacks on Ukrainian banks stem from Russian actors.
“The magnitude of what’s going to transpire there is yet uncertain,” Moran said. He added that Fort Riley soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division are already deployed in Europe as part of an “ongoing mission to send a message to Russia that NATO is off-limits.”
“Now, Ukraine is not a NATO member,” Moran said, “but we’ll see if those soldiers are asked to stay longer, and we’ll see if any local soldiers from Fort Riley are called in addition to who’s already in Europe.”
American and European forces are watching the situation closely, as up to 190,000 Russian soldiers and heavy equipment continue to mount near the border of eastern Ukraine next to the areas of Luhansk and Donetsk. These two areas are held by Russian-backed separatists in the Donbas region of the country; Russia has backed an armed rebellion in that region since 2014. Up to 14,000 people, mostly civilians, have died since the conflict began.
“I don’t think we can look the other way on this,” Moran said. “At the same time, I’m reluctant to encourage the potential loss of life of American soldiers, but we clearly need to send a message that we are committed to NATO, and that we will respond if a NATO country is attacked, needs to be known not only to our allies but our adversary, Russia.”
Moran, who has a home in Manhattan, made himself available for comment before donating blood in town. The Ascension Via Christi blood drive was held Friday at the Holiday Inn across from the K-State campus, where organizers accepted donations through the afternoon.
Moran said he’s been a blood donor “from time to time, not consistent,” but he became inspired to donate after learning of the need for blood from a doctor in his hometown of Plainville.
“If there’s other people like me out there, who maybe have given in the past, but it hasn’t been something they did on an ongoing basis, I’d encourage them to do this,” Moran said.
On Jan. 11, the American Red Cross declared a first-ever blood crisis, citing it as the “worst blood shortage in over a decade.” All types of blood are needed.
Kristi Ingalls, manager of the Red Cross Central Plains Blood Services region, said she and Ascension Via Christi administrators are extremely thankful for Moran and other representatives “for bringing to light the need for blood during this time of national crisis.”
Moran said in Kansas currently, the blood supply is only enough for one to two days. He said there is a national effort to get more donors to roll up their sleeves.
“One person can make a difference here,” Moran said.