A semi-truck pulling a large backhoe crashed into a bridge near Manhattan Regional Airport on Monday.

Riley County police responded to a call at 3:56 p.m. Monday at mile marker 184 on K-18 and found a semi-truck struck the bottom of a bridge while going underneath. Police said no injuries were reported.

The Kansas Department of Transportation closed the left lane heading west on K-18 and right southbound lane on the bridge for repairs.

The lane on the bridge remained closed Wednesday while transportation officials reopened the K-18 lane on Tuesday.