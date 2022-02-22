A crew inspects damage on the underside of a bridge on KS-18 near mile marker 184 by the Manhattan Regional Airport on Tuesday afternoon. A westbound semi-truck traveling with a backhoe on a trailer struck the bridge on Monday afternoon, causing structural damage. The left lane heading west on KS-18 and right southbound lane on the bridge are closed as the Kansas Department of Transportation works to repair the bridge.
A crew inspects damage on the underside of a bridge on KS-18 near mile marker 184 by the Manhattan Regional Airport on Tuesday afternoon. A westbound semi-truck traveling with a backhoe on a trailer struck the bridge on Monday afternoon, causing structural damage. The left lane heading west on KS-18 and right southbound lane on the bridge are closed as the Kansas Department of Transportation works to repair the bridge.
A semi-truck pulling a large backhoe crashed into a bridge near Manhattan Regional Airport on Monday.
Riley County police responded to a call at 3:56 p.m. Monday at mile marker 184 on K-18 and found a semi-truck struck the bottom of a bridge while going underneath. Police said no injuries were reported.
The Kansas Department of Transportation closed the left lane heading west on K-18 and right southbound lane on the bridge for repairs.
The lane on the bridge remained closed Wednesday while transportation officials reopened the K-18 lane on Tuesday.