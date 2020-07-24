When he spotted an escaped alligator sunbathing near Wildcat Creek on Thursday, 22-year-old Hunter Cragg didn’t merely report it; he waded into the water, wrestled the 5-foot gator and helped return it to the store from which it was reported stolen in June.
Cragg, of Manhattan, was part of the Ebert Construction Group crew working on the bridge replacement project on Fort Riley Boulevard Thursday. Cragg said he and his coworkers had been keeping an eye on the reptile once they caught sight of it, especially after it came out to rest on the creek bank. The gator was the second of two reported stolen from Manhattan Reptile World in early June.
“My boss started joking with me, ‘Well aren’t you going to go catch it?’” Cragg said. “At first it was just a joke and I was just laughing it off, and then I thought, ‘Well, if he’s sleeping, maybe I can just sneak up on it and jump on it and close its mouth, and I can tape it.’”
Someone called the store owners, and the group ultimately waited for assistance. Cragg and Joe Wood, one of the owners of Reptile World, tried a few times to lure the gator closer with bait on a stick to grab it, which didn’t work. Cragg said they spent about 45 minutes wading in the water before he was able to grab and pick up the alligator. Listening to Wood’s advice, Cragg said the alligator’s training kicked in when it realized it was being held and eventually calmed down.
“I figured (the man) just needed some help, and I guess I just wasn’t too scared of the gator,” Cragg said. “I just wanted to be helpful and thought it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience catching an alligator in Manhattan, Kansas, so I thought I’d just give it a try.”
Wood eventually was able to load the alligator into his truck and take it back to Reptile World.
Reptile World posted an image on social media Thursday evening showing the alligator, named Beauregard, safely back in its enclosure.
In early June, store owners said someone took two 5-foot American Alligators from Reptile World. One was spotted in Wildcat Creek days later but it ultimately drowned in a trap. The store owners believe someone had tampered with it.
The second alligator was spotted in the creek in early July but was not caught.
Initially, officials said they believed this was a third alligator because the store owners said it was too small to be theirs, but they later determined it was. That means no alligators are still on the lam — as far as officials know.
The odyssey of the two alligators brought the occasional moment of levity during the summer as Manhattan has dealt with the coronavirus pandemic. This includes humorous signs around town, an image remaking the Manhattan city flag with an alligator, bars serving themed cocktails such as “gator-aid” and suggestions of changing the Manhattan High School mascot to the Gators.
Officials don’t know who may have taken the alligators or how they ended up in the creek.
Both alligators were rescued from private residences in Kansas City and Manhattan. Reptile World keeps the alligators for display and has a license to keep them.
“We would like to express our gratitude to Hunter Cragg for helping us find Beauregard,” said Joe Woods, owner of Reptile World.