Manhattan resident Monica Macfarlane is the second person to join the city commission race.
She filed with the Riley County clerk’s office Tuesday.
“Several family and friends have prompted me to run for the past three to five years,” she said.
Macfarlane, who has lived in Manhattan for about a decade, earned her bachelor’s and master’s degree from K-State; she is working on her doctorate at the university.
“I’ve been part of the community for awhile,” she said.
She completed two internships with the city government while she completed her master’s degree; the internships prompted her to run.
Macfarlane works at K-State as the assistant graduate program coordinator and administrative assistant to the department head in the grain science and industry department.
Macfarlane said one of the reasons she is running is because of her passion for public service. She said she wants to create a rental housing inspection program.
When commissioners approved a new subdivision coming to northwest Manhattan in February, Macfarlane voiced concerns about people not being aware of noises from Fort Riley, which caught her off guard when she moved. She said it’s important to let future residents living in the area know about the sounds.
Macfarlane filed after commissioner Aaron Estabrook announced his run for re-election last week. Mayor Wynn Butler and commissioner Usha Reddi are also up for re-election. Butler and Reddi said last week that they haven’t made a final decision.
The filing deadline is June 1. The general election will be Nov. 2. The city and school elections are non partisan.