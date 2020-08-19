A second teenager involved in a weekend rollover crash in Havensville has died, according to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office.
Quinton Norris, 19, of Onaga, and Keaton Blaske, 18, Havensville, were driving north on Kansas Highway 63, near the north junction with Kansas Highway 16, at 12:44 a.m. Sunday, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and left the road. Officials didn’t say who was driving.
The car rolled multiple times, and Norris and Blaske were ejected.
Emergency responders initially took both teens to local hospitals but Norris died from his injuries Sunday, and Blaske later died as well.
Norris’ obituary says he graduated from Onaga High School in 2019 and was involved in multiple sports.
Blaske was a senior at Onaga High School, and Onaga County Market posted on social media that he worked at the store for more than a year. The store owners set up a fund with Farmers State Bank in Onaga to collect donations for both families or they can be dropped off at the market.
Officials say the crash is still under investigation and ask that anyone with information contact the sheriff’s office at 785-457-3353 or online using the Crime Stoppers link at ptsheriff.com.