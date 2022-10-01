The city government has identified a second option for a proposed senior living facility.
City commissioners will discuss the Manhattan Housing Authority’s senior housing proposal at Tuesday’s meeting.
Manhattan Housing Authority executive director Aaron Estabrook spoke in August about developing a housing campus that would include a building for senior living and a building for general public housing. It would replace the Garden Grove apartments (60 senior units) and Carlson Plaza (49 public housing units).
Manhattan Housing Authority operates Carlson Plaza. National Church Residences operates Garden Grove and Colorado Plaza apartments. The company is planning to leave the area, and Manhattan Housing Authority wants to take over its properties.
Estabrook in August proposed demolishing Garden Grove and building a new senior facility on the parking lot at Fifth and Pierre streets. On Tuesday, city officials will consider an alternative for the senior facility: a city-owned lot at Lee Mill Village, north of the intersection of Miller Parkway and South Wreath Avenue.
Fehr said the city has several lots for sale that could be used.
Under the plan, the housing authority would demolish Carlson Plaza, which has mold and asbestos problems, and rebuild in the same location at 425 Pierre St. Senior residents at Carlson Plaza would move into a senior facility, and Carlson Plaza residents who aren’t seniors would be moved to another public housing location during construction.
The Garden Grove apartments at 1119 Garden Way would be demolished and converted into green space because of flooding associated with Wildcat Creek.
Following that, the National Church Residences’ Colorado Plaza at 420 Colorado St. would be rehabilitated under the housing authority’s control.
On Tuesday, city staff members will seek direction from the commission to enter into an agreement with the Manhattan Housing Authority to acquire land. City manager Ron Fehr said it could be done in several different ways like a pre-development agreement or a long-term lease agreement.
“Hopefully, the commissioners can get a lot of their questions answered, so that if they want to move forward, we’ll have enough identified that we can determine what kind of document we need to develop,” Fehr said.
The city commission meeting starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall. It is a legislative session, but the commission will not take action on the Manhattan Housing Authority item.
Estabrook said in a memo that a drawback of the alternate location is that it is not close to things like grocery stores, shopping, and pharmacies, so it would weaken the application for federal tax credits.
The housing authority is not seeking any tax dollars from the city. It is looking to use funding sources like Federal Emergency Management Agency funds, state low-income housing tax credits, federal low-income housing tax credits, and Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) funding from the state.
The city commission also will consider updates for residential and building codes, to take effect on Jan 1.
The Manhattan city government adopts new codes every three years to align with international codes.
The last time the city adopted new codes was in 2018.
Ryan Courtright, assistant chief of risk reduction for the city, said the changes are mainly for electric. He said there are safety updates for electrical systems and homes. He also said a new type of construction is heavy timber framed construction. Courtright said it is mostly used in Europe and is used for tall buildings.
“I have not seen a lot of that type of construction here locally, but it’s just another option that is not provided in the building code,” Courtright said.