Ascension Via Christi Hospital staffers vaccinated more than 120 healthcare workers Monday morning as the second administration of the two-part COVID-19 vaccines is underway.
Hospital staff members and leaders walked local media members through the procedures Monday after 96 people received their second shot of the Pfizer vaccine and 31 received their first.
Hospital president Bob Copple said the process is a bit faster for those receiving their second shot as there is less paperwork the second time around. The paperwork is the most time-consuming part as it asks thorough questions such as if someone is sick, has allergies, had previous complications to vaccines, is pregnant or nursing, or has had any other recent vaccinations.
Staffers also track what batch of the vaccine someone is given, mostly for record keeping to see if there are any long-term correlations in reactions.
Copple said Via Christi has been hosting two- to three-hour vaccination clinics once or twice a week, with a break around the holidays. Staffers will administer follow ups for the Moderna vaccines starting sometime next week as it has a four-week period in between doses unlike the Pfizer vaccine’s three-week period.
“We’ve been spreading people out because we try to not have more than 20% of any department and any shift get the vaccine on the same day, just because we know there will be people that have side effects like any other vaccine,” Copple said, “so we have to spread out the potential impact to our workforce.”
He added staff can get six doses from a single small vial, and even after nearly administering 1,000 doses, they have yet to waste a single one.
“I know there’s a lot of concern nationally about people not using vaccines, and (vaccines) sitting on the shelves, but it’s not gathering any dust here,” he said.
Staffers said people have reported the actual shot being a fairly painless one and reactions have been few and far between.
“We have had very few reactions, which is wonderful,” said Andrew Kvasnica, nursing supervisor. “Most people just do really well. Arm soreness is our biggest complaint after this. People will have that for several days. Some other reactions with the second vaccine have occurred, but it’s variable. I myself just had arm soreness both times so I’m fully vaccinated here, which I’m excited about that.”
After the shot, people are required to wait 15 to 30 minutes to see if any immediate reactions occur. After that period, they are allowed to check out and go about their day, some even heading off to work their hospital shift.
Kvasnica said in the days after, people can report their health status and any other later side effects on the V-safe, a smartphone app by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The app also can help remind people when their second dose appointment is coming up.
Kevin Oehme, director of pharmacy at Ascension Via Christi, said hospital leaders is still in discussions with the Riley County Health Department to see what exactly their role will be when vaccines can be given to the general public. Officials have said they believe the vaccines may become more widely available some time in the spring.
“This is something that’s exciting for us to be part of after almost 12 months now of going through this and seeing a lot of sick patients, a lot of sleepless nights of trying to keep our staff safe,” Oehme said. “Knowing we’re able to get staff through here and get vaccinated and protected, allowing them to better care for our patients that are coming into the hospital, it’s a big win for us. We’re hoping to transition to the point where we can get vaccines out in the community; that’ll be the next step for us. We’re not going to get through this until we get enough people vaccinated so we’re looking forward to that time.”