One of four men involved in a 2019 murder has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Riley County Judge Grant Bannister on Monday sentenced Jaylon Hitsman, 21, to 181 months in prison, and Hitsman will owe $17,000 in restitution.
In May 2021, Hitsman entered into a plea agreement for second-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery and aggravated battery in the murder of Tanner Zamecnik. Hitsman will serve 117 months for the second-degree murder charge and 32 months each for robbery and battery. The sentences will run consecutively.
Deputy county attorney Trinity Muth said the court delayed Hitsman's sentencing until he testified in Richard Goens' trial earlier this month.
On the evening of Nov. 1, 2019, Goens shot and killed Zamecnik, 24, outside Park Place Apartments in the 1400 block of Cambridge Place during an attempted robbery under the guise of a marijuana purchase. All four men involved have either pleaded guilty or have been found guilty.
In March 2021, Bannister sentenced Hitman’s brother, Dylan Hitsman, to 24 years in prison after Dylan entered a similar plea deal. Prosecutors said Goens and Dylan set up the robbery plan.
On Jan. 12, a jury found Goens guilty of first-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm, and distribution/possession with intent to distribute.
On Monday, Shamar Sutton, who drove the men to the apartments and drove Goens after the shooting, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, and aggravated battery.
Bannister has scheduled sentencing on March 3 for Goens and Sutton.