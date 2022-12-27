Ed Seaton, Publisher at Seaton Publishing Co., s recognized at the start of Juan Manuel SantosÕ Landon Lecture Series.
Buy Now

Ed Seaton, chairman of the board and former publisher of The Manhattan Mercury, gets recognized at the start of Juan Manuel Santos’ Landon Lecture Series on Feb. 4, 2020.

 Staff photo by Nickolas Oatley

Edward Seaton, 79, chairman of the board of Seaton Publications, former publisher of The Manhattan Mercury and champion of press freedom throughout the Americas, has died.

Seaton was at his home in Manhattan. He died Monday night of natural causes, according to his son, Ned.