Edward Seaton, The Manhattan Mercury’s chairman of the board, has helped create a tool to quantify and monitor press freedoms in the Americas, which may have far-reaching effects on international politics.
The Chapultepec Index, launched last week by the Inter American Press Association, is a barometer to show how legal and judicial factors, as well as violence against journalists, affect the level of information available to citizens.
Seaton, who was the publisher and editor and chief of the Mercury for decades until he passed the baton to his son Ned, has long been active in matters related to press freedom at the international level. He served as president of the IAPA and helped lead that organization’s press freedom efforts in Latin America for more than four decades.
His efforts led to the signature of a declaration of press freedom by many heads of state in the Western Hemisphere in the mid-1990s, known as the Declaration of Chapultepec. Seaton conceived of the index as a way to measure compliance with the declaration, he said.
During the association’s conference, IAPA President Jorge Canahuati praised Seaton and his late wife, Karen, for their generous support in the preparation of the index.
Canahuati said that “our vision is not to create a ranking of countries, but the possibility that each country can analyze itself and — most importantly — that each year governments may adopt policies aimed at improving the environment for freedom of the press, based on the index’s findings for each nation in terms of challenges, weaknesses, strengths and opportunities.”
According to the perception of the experts consulted, freedom of expression and the press is partially restricted in the United States, resulting in a score of 49.6 points, 1.82 points below the overall average (51.42). According to a report, the communication strategy pursued by President Donald Trump has been described as threatening toward the media.
However, the report said, the solid and robust legal framework of the country protects freedoms and prohibits actions that may curb this right.
Nicaragua, Cuba, and Venezuela were the worst rated countries in the index.
To see the conclusions, go to www.indicedechapultepec.com/conclusiones_en.pdf.
To see the country-by-country index, go to www.indicedechapultepec.com/index_en.html.